+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
27.07.2020 23:14:00

Webinar - July Update to SCIP Requirements

And the four new REACH SVHCs

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 5 2020, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the July updates to the ECHA SCIP guidance.  This webinar will focus on the most recent guidance updates, particularly around worst case scenario reporting, distributor Simplified SCIP Notifications (SSN), and the software/format changes in August.  As part of the webinar, Claigan will be discussing the four (4) new REACH SVHCs added in June.

Every month, ECHA is providing updated guidance on submitting SCIP declarations.  Based on feedback from industry and other stakeholders, they are further refining and explaining both the database and the options for inputting data into the system.  In July, ECHA provided another set of guidance including much more detailed information on 'worst case scenario' and distribution Simplified SCIP Notification (SSN) requirements. The details are complicated and Claigan finds it helpful to better explain the process in simple and practical terms. 

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

  • July updates to SCIP guidance
  • Worst Case Scenario declarations
  • Representative products
  • Simplified SCIP Notifications (SSN)
  • The four (4) new REACH SVHC
  • Applicability of the new REACH SVHC to products

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on August 5 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - July Update to SCIP Requirements + 4 New REACH SVHCs
Date: 5 August 2020
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/3937127247218661136 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com.  For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is a leading provider of regulatory consulting and ISO 17025 accredited laboratory testing for restricted materials legislation.  Claigan analyzes and tests hundreds of products a year for restricted materials compliance.  Claigan is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.  At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results.  Less Journey.'

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webinar---july-update-to-scip-requirements-301100553.html

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 207.90
2.41 %
Alcon 56.32
2.21 %
The Swatch Grp 192.50
2.01 %
Geberit 514.60
1.66 %
Nestle 110.48
0.91 %
CS Group 9.82
-0.02 %
Swiss Re 74.34
-0.13 %
Novartis 77.87
-0.26 %
Swisscom 491.40
-0.55 %
Swiss Life Hldg 346.40
-0.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12:00
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV
10:00
Fed Pauses, Evaluates Pandemic Response
09:27
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Callable BRCs auf US Banken mit 50% Barriere
09:08
Von Sommerloch noch keine Spur
08:20
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI in die Tiefe
24.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Berkshire Hathaway, Coca-Cola, Kraft Heinz
23.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PayPal Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.07.20
Schroders: How to build a stronger investor culture across Europe
22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
mehr
Verunsicherung nimmt zu | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bank of America zu Joe Biden: Warum ein Machtwechsel im Weissen Haus zu einer Aktien-Rally führen könnte
Bitcoin zeitweise über 10'000-Dollar-Marke: So bewegen sich die wichtigsten Kryptowährungen
Moderna-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Impfstoffkandidat wird an 30 000 Menschen getestet - USA verdoppeln Gelder
US-Dollarkurs bröckelt weiter - Euro auf höchstem Stand seit September 2018
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Erfolgschance trotz "Story-Aktie": Warum JPMorgan die Nikola-Aktie zum Kauf empfiehlt
Hat Apple seinen Zenit überschritten? Tech-Experte mit düsterer Zukunftsprognose für den iPhone-Hersteller
Tesla schafft alle Voraussetzungen für S&P 500-Aufnahme - Tesla-Bullen haben nie daran gezweifelt
Hinweise in SEC-Dokument: Warren Buffett kauft offenbar Berkshire-Aktien zurück

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst im Plus, DAX unverändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorwiegend schwächer
Die heimischen Märkte konnte am Montag Gewinne erzielen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle trat. Die Anleger an der Wall Street griffen am Montag zu. Zum Wochenstart prägten vor allem rote Vorzeichen das Bild in Fernost.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB