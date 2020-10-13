Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
13.10.2020

WEBINAR: A New Day in Court: Technology and the Legal System

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ABC Legal Services will be holding a free webinar online Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. PDT | 2:30 p.m. EDT called, "A New Day in Court: Technology and the Legal System."  Those interested can register for the free webinar here: https://bit.ly/374SVZ8

Join ABC Legal Services for an in-depth look at how technology can help legal professionals improve access to the judicial system, as well as increase efficiency and effectiveness of day-to-day operations. The 1-hour webinar will also provide viewers with insight on:

  • How technology expands on services and quality you provide to customers.
  • How to improve overall efficiency and document management through smart technology use.
  • The importance of instilling trust and confidence with clients through technology.
  • Current trends and easy to adapt applications in legal technology.

As repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to unfold in the justice system, the expansion of technology into the legal industry is allowing courts to become an accessible service, rather than simply a place. This webinar will equip legal professionals with insight/best practices to better manage the inevitable shift, while also meeting the growing demands of your clients.

About ABC Legal Services

ABC Legal Services is headquartered in Seattle, WA and serves as the nationwide leader of service of process and court filing company as well as the official process server to the U.S. Department of Justice. Docketly is a subsidiary of ABC Legal, providing appearance counsel on a digital, custom-built platform that smoothly integrates with our applications and services. ABC Legal's applications are cloud-based and compatible for use on desktop, browser and smartphones. Our digital approach ensures process server partners, law firms and their clients save valuable time and resources when serving legal notices safely with maximum compliance, control and transparency.

