Weber Shandwick Receives Inaugural Leadership in Diversity Honor at 2019 Big Apple Awards

NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, was honored with the inaugural Leadership in Diversity Award at the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA-NY)'s 2019 Big Apple Awards gala in New York.

Established in 1987 by the PRSA-NY, the Big Apple Awards celebrate excellence in public relations. The program is regarded as one of the industry's most prestigious accolades – honoring innovative and strategic public relations campaigns and projects.

Weber Shandwick was awarded the inaugural Leadership in Diversity Award, a new award established to honor exceptional companies and public relations agencies leading innovative initiatives that foster diversity in the workplace and champion underrepresented groups.

"Our industry continues to make strides in diversity and inclusion. And while there is still work to be done, Weber Shandwick is committed to creating an environment for its employees that is open, transparent and diverse," said Judith Harrison, senior vice president and leader of diversity and inclusion at Weber Shandwick. "Receiving this inaugural award is a testament to this imperative and the impact of our initiatives – programs that create a meaningful difference for our employees and don't just include them, but empower them."

Polansky Receives Distinguished John W. Hill Award

At the event, Weber Shandwick CEO Andy Polansky was honored with the PRSA-NY's most distinguished award, the John W. Hill Award, which recognizes professional achievement in public relations. The award has been presented annually since 1977. It recognizes leaders who exemplify the highest standards of integrity and leadership in the development of the practice of public relations, while fostering understanding among people and public service.

"The PRSA-NY awards honor the best of our industry – the work that truly creates impact and the professionals who strive for excellence. As one of the most exceptional leaders in our industry, nobody is more deserving of the John W. Hill Award than Andy Polansky," said Gail Heimann, president, Weber Shandwick. "Over the twenty years I've worked with him, I've seen Andy's commitment to make a difference through our work, with an unrelenting resolve to build an agency culture that attracts and keeps great talent. His business acumen is unparalleled and his capabilities in the craft unmeasurable. I'm thrilled to see Andy so deservedly honored with this award."

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work in 2019 and was the only PR firm designated an Ad Age A-List Agency Standout in 2017 and 2018. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, and earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum

Company: Weber Shandwick

Phone: 212-546-7815

Email: jtannenbaum@webershandwick.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weber-shandwick-receives-inaugural-leadership-in-diversity-honor-at-2019-big-apple-awards-300874896.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick