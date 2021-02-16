SMI 10’908 -0.3%  SPI 13’625 -0.2%  Dow 31’547 0.3%  DAX 14’065 -0.3%  Euro 1.0806 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’726 -0.2%  Gold 1’796 -1.3%  Bitcoin 43’419 1.8%  Dollar 0.8920 0.2%  Öl 63.3 -0.1% 

16.02.2021 20:00:00

Weber Shandwick Appoints Ciro Sarmiento as Chief Creative Officer for New York

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber Shandwick, one of the world's leading global communications and marketing solutions firms, today announced the appointment of Ciro Sarmiento as chief creative officer of Weber Shandwick New York. Sarmiento has held executive creative roles at several leading agencies in the U.S. and South America, driving creative and culturally-relevant campaigns for many of the world's most admired brands. He joins from multicultural marketing agency Dieste, where he served as chief creative officer. At Weber Shandwick, Sarmiento will elevate and drive earned-first creative work for clients and oversee a team of celebrated creatives in New York that continues to foster a culture of innovation.

"Not only is Ciro a fiercely inspiring creative leader, he also brings a rich multicultural and global perspective to everything he does – which is especially critical in New York, one of our most diverse and dynamic markets," said Sung Chang, chief impact officer, Weber Shandwick. "With Ciro leading our New York creative teams, we will continue to deliver powerful and original solutions for our clients' biggest and most complex challenges, ensuring that our work reflects and resonates with the audiences they serve."

For more than two decades, Sarmiento has led integrated campaigns for many of the world's leading companies, including Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Gillette, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg, Mars, Mattel, Procter and Gamble and Unilever. At Dieste, he built a strong, creative-led culture with diversity and inclusion at its core that attracted top talent and earned the agency international acclaim. Prior to that, he served as creative director at Leo Burnett Lapiz and LatinWorks, with a focus on driving impact in Latin communities in the U.S. He began his career at Ogilvy's Bogotá office helping multinational clients build and expand their brands across South America.

"New York is the agency's flagship office, and high-impact, earned-first creative is core to what we do," said Michael Wehman, New York general manager, Weber Shandwick. "Ciro has the right mix of creative chops, leadership and teambuilding that will supercharge our ability to deliver the very best of Weber Shandwick to our clients. We're thrilled to have him on board."

"There is enormous power in bringing together creative and culture to solve business and organizational challenges," Sarmiento said. "Weber Shandwick has an incredible track record and stellar talent with deep culture and digital chops – I look forward to partnering with the team to create transformative work that inspires and drives action, ultimately making an impact for our clients in in our communities."

Sarmiento's work has earned more than 500 honors in creative and strategy award shows worldwide, including the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Clio Awards, Effie Awards, and The One Show. He has served on international award juries throughout his career, including Dubai Lynx, D&AD, Effie Awards, el Ojo de Iberoamérica, Lisbon International Festival and IAB MIXX Awards. Sarmiento has been a featured speaker at Cannes Lions, D&AD, TEDxBarranquilla and other international events. He is also the former president of Círculo Creativo USA, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting creativity in the U.S. Hispanic advertising market.

About Weber Shandwick

Weber Shandwick is a leading global communications network that delivers next-generation solutions to brands, businesses and organizations in major markets around the world. Led by world-class strategic and creative thinkers and activators, we have won some of the most prestigious awards in the industry. Weber Shandwick was named to Ad Age's Agency A-List in 2020 and Best Places to Work in 2019. Weber Shandwick was also honored as PRovoke's Global Agency of the Decade in 2020 and PRWeek's Global Agency of the Year in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018. The firm earned 25 Lions at the 2019 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Data-led, with earned ideas at the core, the agency deploys leading and emerging technologies to inform strategy, develop critical insights and heighten impact across sectors and specialty areas, including brand and B2B marketing, healthcare marketing, change management, employee engagement, corporate reputation, crisis management, data and analytics, technology, public affairs, social impact and financial communications. Weber Shandwick is part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG). For more information, visit http://www.webershandwick.com

Contact: Jill Tannenbaum
Company: Weber Shandwick          
Phone: 212-546-7815
Email: jtannenbaum@webershandwick.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weber-shandwick-appoints-ciro-sarmiento-as-chief-creative-officer-for-new-york-301229215.html

SOURCE Weber Shandwick

