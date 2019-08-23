Weber Launches Summer Promotion to Mark First Year Anniversary

HONG KONG, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weber, the world's premier brand of barbeque grills, is excited to present a sizzling summer promotion to celebrate the first year anniversary of the opening of its inaugural Weber store and Grilling Academy in Kowloon City.

To help ensure family and friends get the most out of their summer partying and dining experiences, Weber is offering a wide range of promotions on its best seller Spirit II gas grill and its Q series of must-have portable grills (Link). On purchasing a grill, great accessories such as the Gourmet BBQ System (GBS) grates, Q griddle, premium weather proof cover, portable cart and roasting rack, to name just a few, will be handed out for free, depending on the model.

Store and Grill Academy Exceeds All Expectations

In the twelve months since opening Weber's first retail store and academy in Hong Kong, sales of Weber products have grown by 25% year-on-year. The most popular product among Hong Kong customers was the Q grills & Spirit gas grills. Reflecting the growing appetite among Hong Kong consumers for premium grilling experiences - everything from seared steak, smoked chicken to pancakes and local Char Siu - Friday and weekend bookings at the Grill Academy are now fully booked until the end of the year.

In addition to launching the main store in July of last year, Weber has since opened a new store in Stanley Plaza and authorized stores elsewhere in Hong Kong (for details please refer to https://www.weber.com/HK/en/storefinder/).

Get Weber's product, and grill on

A highlight of this year's summer promotion is the latest product, a.k.a. the bestseller - Spirit II gas grill. It is an improved version of the original Spirit gas grill, with the new GS4 grilling system and a more modern and sleek design. The Spirit II line includes two and three-burner gas grills, featuring porcelain-enamelled cast-iron cooking grates, an open cart design, and two side tables - including a left table that folds down for easy storage or to accommodate a smaller outdoor space. During the promotion period, a free GBS grate and sear grate will be given away and customers can get a discount on an exclusive red edition of the grill.

The Q series of grills, Weber's must-have item for cooking in the kitchen or on a balcony, comes with durable cooking grates, foldable side tables, and electronic ignition. For every purchase of the Q1200 or Q1400, Weber is giving out a free Q griddle with cover in one go! Two bestseller models, the Q2200 & Q2400 gas grill, will become even easier to transport as under the promotion they will be set up with a free Q portable cart. Finally, for the Q3200, Weber's largest Q grill that can deliver killer parties on a terrace or balcony, Weber is offering fantastic gifts including a free roasting rack, a LED light and a smoker box.

Weber does not only sell grills, Weber provides experiences

Weber is committed to sharing its knowledge of how to create exceptional grilling experiences with guaranteed quality. As a token of gratitude for our Weber grillers, Weber is giving away a special gift - for any purchase of Weber grills all customers will receive free entry to Weber's most sought-after Weber Flavor Experience (WFE) class at the Weber Store & Grill Academy, hosted by Weber authorized grill masters.

Steven Lim, Vice President of Asia, Weber-Stephen Products, said: "Twelve months on from the opening of our debut store and academy in the city, sales have rocketed as the people of Hong Kong embrace the power of grilling to transform their culinary experiences."

"To reward our customer support and celebrate our achievements, I am delighted to launch this fantastic and wide ranging promotion. Grill on!"

For more information about the promotion, please visit Weber's microsite at https://www.weber.com/HK/en/weber-425438.html

About Weber-Stephen

Weber-Stephen Products LLC, headquartered in Palatine, Illinois, US, is the world's premier manufacturer of charcoal, gas and electric grills, grilling accessories and other outdoor room products. In 1952, founder George Stephen sparked a backyard revolution with his invention of the Weber® kettle. What started out as a burning passion for George, has evolved into a grilling revolution that has spread across the world. Today, Weber grills are sold in more than 72 countries, including a recent expansion into Asia via India, MainlandChina, Hong Kong, Korea, Japan and Singapore. Weber has the strongest consumer outreach program in the industry, providing dedicated customer service via SupportAsia@weberstephen.com and a content-rich website with grilling tips, techniques, and original Weber recipes at www.weber.com®. Weber can also be followed on Facebook (www.facebook.com/weberasia) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/weberasia).

Weber Store & Grill Academy Weber Store @ Kowloon City G/F, 47 Nam Kok Road

Kowloon City

Hong Kong

Weber Grills & Accessories can also be found in the outlets below:

Alberobello @ TaiPo Weber Experience Center G/F, 105 Kwong Fuk Road

Tai Po, NT

Hong Kong Weber Experience Center Premium Sun Garden @ Horizon Plaza Flat Nos. 12-13, 12/F, Horizon Plaza, 2 Lee Wing Street, Ap Lei Chau Hong Kong



Weber Experience Center @ Stanley Stanley Plaza Shop 205-206, 23 Carmel Rd

Stanley

Hong Kong



