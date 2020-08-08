Webcast Date for Second Quarter 2020 Results Announced by Reading International

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) ("Reading”) announced today that it expects to release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Monday, August 10, 2020 before the opening of the U.S. stock markets.

Reading plans to post its pre-recorded conference call and audio webcast on its corporate website on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, that will feature prepared remarks from Ellen Cotter, President & Chief Executive Officer, Gilbert Avanes, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer and Andrzej Matyczynski, Executive Vice President - Global Operations.

A pre-recorded question and answer session will follow our formal remarks. Questions and topics for consideration should be submitted to InvestorRelations@readingrdi.com by Tuesday, August 11, 2020 by 5:00 p.m. EDT. The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting http://investor.readingrdi.com/presentations.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, City Cinemas, and State Cinema; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in the United States; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Auburn Redyard, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from the Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from actual future experience involving any one or more of such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include the impact of the currently expanding outbreak of the COVID-19, or coronavirus; the disruptions or reductions in the utilization of entertainment, hospitality and travel venues, as well as in our operations, due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as the coronavirus; the potential impacts of cessation of our operations on covenants under our credit facilities and other agreements to which we are subject, and these and other risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Reading's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this press release should not be regarded as a representation by Reading that its objectives will be achieved. Reading undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200808005021/en/