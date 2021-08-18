SMI 12’551 0.6%  SPI 16’072 0.6%  Dow 35’343 -0.8%  DAX 15’923 0.0%  Euro 1.0729 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’185 -0.3%  Gold 1’790 0.2%  Bitcoin 41’436 1.4%  Dollar 0.9154 0.0%  Öl 69.7 0.9% 

18.08.2021 14:51:00

Webb Fontaine awarded contract in Egypt with Misr Technology Services for national roll out of state-of-the-art Integrated Risk Management service for Trade and Customs sector

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Webb Fontaine, a leading provider of advanced and innovative Trade and Customs services, has announced its first-ever partnership to work with Misr Technology Services in Egypt.

As an expert in the provision of the very latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and the installation of highly connected networking solutions, Webb Fontaine was chosen to spearhead a project to deliver a newly upgraded nationwide Integrated Risk Management (IRM) service in Egypt.

The prestigious project marks Webb Fontaine's first step into the rapidly growing Egyptian Trade and Customs sector, which has ambitions to expand and develop into one of the region's most advanced cargo handling and forwarding destinations in the near future.

Webb Fontaine in partnership with Misr Technology Services will deliver a range of services to important government bodies, departments and entities including officials from Egyptian Customs and regulatory authorities involved in the import and export of goods.

As the developer and administer of the current "Nafeza" National Single Window (NSW) system in Egypt, MTS selected Webb Fontaine's advanced Risk Management System due to its extensive use of AI and other market leading technologies.

Alioune Ciss, Webb Fontaine's CEO, said: "We are honored to be chosen by MTS as the key technology partner for this exciting project. AI has effectively transformed the way Trade and Customs are handled around the world and we look forward to showcasing this in Egypt. We look forward to being a big player in the successful digitalization of Egypt's Trade and Customs platform for many years to come."

Webb Fontaine's successful track record shows the company is experienced in using AI to facilitate trade, increase treasury revenue, reduce clearance times and costly congestion at port operations all the while greatly improving governance of a facility.

Misr Technology Services: As part of its first venture in the country, Webb Fontaine's RMS will be deployed as an integrated solution with "Nafeza." MTS will provide the hardware, ICT facilities and other key components. Beyond implementing the IRM, Webb Fontaine is eager to expand its presence in Egypt and deliver a wider scope of Trade and Customs services.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/webb-fontaine-awarded-contract-in-egypt-with-misr-technology-services-for-national-roll-out-of-state-of-the-art-integrated-risk-management-service-for-trade-and-customs-sector-301357984.html

SOURCE Webb Fontaine

