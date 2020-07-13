13.07.2020 22:20:00

Weatherford Signs 18-Month Contract With Iraqi Drilling Company

Agreement Will Provide Services, Project Management for Drilling, Completion of 20 Wells

HOUSTON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) announced today it has signed an 18-month contract with the Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) to provide services and project management for the drilling and completion of twenty wells in the Al-Nasiriyah field in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq.

Basim M. Khudair, General Director for IDC, said, "Signing this contract between IDC and Weatherford is a great accomplishment for both parties. It sets the right ground for our mutual and constructive joint cooperation in the future."

IDC will provide rigs, civil works and drilling services; Weatherford will provide project management and all other associated services. The operation will be performed with four rigs provided by IDC.

Frederico Justus, President, International Operations, Weatherford, noted, "This joint operation with IDC is an honor for Weatherford. Together, IDC and Weatherford will work as one team, providing project management solutions that deliver efficient and effective execution of the contract."

IDC is a leading Iraqi service company focusing on rig services and is a key player in the nationalization program for the country's oil and gas sector.

About Weatherford 
Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit weatherford.com for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:

Karen David-Green +1.713.836.7430
Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Christopher Wailes +1. 832.851.8308 
Director, Global Media Engagement

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.74
2.76 %
The Swatch Grp 195.30
1.88 %
Givaudan 3’675.00
1.46 %
Roche Hldg G 336.90
1.46 %
Sika 193.00
1.26 %
Nestle 107.50
0.32 %
Novartis 82.18
0.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.40
0.06 %
ABB 22.97
0.04 %
Swiss Re 74.44
-0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
12:22
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:50
Noch einmal das volle Programm
10:00
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
09:19
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
08:13
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen starteten mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Handelswoche. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendierte stärker. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil. Die Märkte in Fernost gingen auf grünem Terrain aus der Sitzung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB