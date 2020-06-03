03.06.2020 22:35:00

Weatherford Introduces Velox™ Wellhead System

HOUSTON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (OTC Pink: WFTLF) today announced the Velox wellhead system, a best-in-industry solution for operators needing to lock in pressure integrity while enhancing safety and improving efficiency. Velox delivers unmatched isolation between casing strings with quick-connect components that maintain pressure control, reduce potential leak paths, and minimize non-productive time during installation in many applications, including high-pressure, high-temperature, and sour-gas wells.  

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8413156-weatherford-velox-wellhead-system/

The Velox system expedites installation by enabling the packoff to be run in a single trip from the rig floor, which removes personnel from the cellar.  The system also reduces potential leak paths by eliminating conventional flange-to-flange methods and external lockdown screws.

"The Velox wellhead system enables operators to lock in pressure fast," said Dean Bell, President, Drilling, Evaluation & Intervention, Weatherford. "Operators can run the upper and lower packoff assembly from the rig floor to isolate the annuli of multiple intermediate and production strings. The benefits combine to create one indisputable truth: Velox is best-in-the-industry for pressure control."

Velox Features and Benefits

  • Simplify Operations: Reduce potential leak paths from lockdown screws; eliminate costly blowout preventer separation to accommodate new casing sizes; support American Petroleum Institute and premium connections using a fluted mandrel hanger.
  • Improve Efficiency: Expedite installation by eliminating wait time for cement to cure; enable mandrel hanger installation from the rig floor rather than the well bay; accelerate assembly to the blowout preventer stack with Rapid-Lok® design feature.
  • Enhance Safety: Isolate the annuli of multiple intermediate and production strings; protect personnel by latching the wellhead from the inside; work in wide-ranging environments, including high-pressure/high-temperature and sour gas wells.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is the leading wellbore and production solutions company. Operating in more than 80 countries, the Company answers the challenges of the energy industry with its global talent network of approximately 20,000 team members and 600 locations, which include service, research and development, training, and manufacturing facilities. Visit https://www.weatherford.com/ for more information or connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube.

Contact:

Karen David-Green
+1.713.836.7430
Senior Vice President Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Christopher Wailes
+1.832.851.8308
Director, Global Media Engagement

 

 

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-introduces-velox-wellhead-system-301069885.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Re 75.62
8.21 %
CS Group 9.81
6.37 %
Zurich Insur Gr 344.30
6.10 %
Adecco Group 49.38
5.18 %
ABB 20.60
5.10 %
Roche Hldg G 339.10
1.27 %
Lonza Grp 477.90
1.25 %
Givaudan 3’509.00
1.15 %
Nestle 103.86
0.91 %
Novartis 82.48
-0.13 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:53
Vontobel: Krisen-Verlierer wieder im Aufschwung?
13:55
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.75% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:30
SMI vor Sprung über 10.000er-Marke
02.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf GAM Holding AG
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
02.06.20
Mexico Has Room For More Rate Cuts
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09:41
Schroders: Economic and Strategy Viewpoint - June 2020
29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re steigt bei chinesischem Versicherer ein - Swiss Re-Aktie zieht an
Gewinne an der Wall Street -- SMI legt letztlich deutlich zu -- DAX schliesst über 12'000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Bitcoin-Kurs steigt über 10'000 US-Dollar - und stürzt wieder ab
Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Lufthansa-Aktie gewinnt dennoch kräftig: Lufthansa tief in roten Zahlen - Konzern kündigt massiven Umbau an
Relief-Aktie +11%: Relief Therapeutics startet erste Patientenversuche mit möglichem COVID-Mittel
Anpassungen an der Börse Hongkong: Weshalb die Aktien von Alibaba, Xiaomi & Co. davon profitieren könnten
Credit Suisse-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Grossbankaktien legen mit weiteren zyklischen Werten stark zu
Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Grösster Börsengang 2020: Warner Music startet stark an der Börse - Aktie auf Höhenflug

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleger in Kauflaune: Wall Street legt letztlich zu -- SMI schliesst über 10'000-Punkte-Marke -- DAX zum Handelsende mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen beenden den Handel in Grün
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland waren am Mittwoch klare Gewinne zu sehen, der SMI liess dabei die Marke von 10'000 Einheiten hinter sich. Die Wall Street setzte ihre Erholungsrally zur Wochenmitte fort. An den grössten Börsen in Asien konnten Anleger Gewinne einfahren.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB