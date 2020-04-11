+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 15:30:00

We Wok Together

NEWARK, Calif., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (CRF) proudly sponsors its "We Wok Together" initiative in concert with leaders in the Chinese American restaurant community. Chinese American restaurateurs are working together to provide warm meals of love to frontline heroes in their neighborhoods from April 11-30.

CRF has allocated funding to match its member restaurants' commitments and double the number of free lunches they provide to local first responders including active police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare professionals. "Starting April 11 CRF will donate funds to our member restaurants, up to 100 lunches a day," said Betty Xie, CRF's Executive Director.

Leading the "We Wok Together" initiative are Master Chefs: Martin Yan, Lawrence Chu, Sr. and Tony Hu. Dozens of Chinese restaurateurs signed up within days. "In every community across the nation, Chinese restaurants have been well supported by their neighborhoods. During a challenging time like this, it's our turn to say thank you to our community, especially to those on the frontline who are fighting on all our behalf," said Martin Yan, the renowned host of PBS's Yan Can Cook.

"I'm grateful for what my community has given me, my family and my restaurant over the last 50 years. We've been able to give back to our community. I'm happy to support CRF's initiative to refuel our heroes with a warm lunch and show them some love," said Lawrence Chu, founder of Chef Chu's.

"Since mid-March, five locations of my restaurant have been providing complimentary work lunches for first responders in the greater Chicago area. I applaud CRF's initiative and am happy to endorse it," said Tony Hu, founder of Lao Sze Chuan Group.

In addition, CRF encourages its member restaurants to scale up their act of kindness to show appreciation to their neighborhood. Many others could use some solace during this difficult time, such as elderly people living alone, young children and single moms. Restaurants can sign up to participate at www.chineserestaurantfoundation.org.

About Chinese Restaurant Foundation
The Chinese Restaurant Foundation (www.ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org) is a non-profit trade organization that promotes Chinese restaurants in the United States. CRF is tied closely with Chinese Restaurant News, a monthly magazine founded in 1995 to inform Chinese-speaking restaurateurs of foodservice industry news and trends.

Media Contact
Betty Xie
CRF Executive Director
Betty@ChineseRestaurantFoundation.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-wok-together-301039038.html

SOURCE Chinese Restaurant Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Bitcoin wird als Zahlungsmittel immer mehr genutzt
Nach STAF: Das sind für Firmen und Privathaushalte die günstigsten und teuersten Kantone
Boeing erwägt wohl jede zehnte Stelle zu streichen
Cloud-Computing: JD.com will mit Alibaba, Amazon und Microsoft konkurrieren
Warren Buffett sichert Lieferung von Atemmasken für New York
Corona-Crash: So haben sich Bitcoin, Gold, Palladium, Dow und S&P 500 im ersten Quartal geschlagen
KW 15: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Investor: Jetzt Aktien zu kaufen wird sich in 12 Monaten auszahlen
Aufforderung der Finma: UBS zahlt Dividende in zwei Tranchen - UBS-Aktie gefragt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB