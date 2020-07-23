+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
23.07.2020 01:21:00

WE Charity Response to Testimony of Finance Minister Bill Morneau

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - From time to time, on a complimentary basis, WE Charity invites potential supporters to see the impact of its global projects: current and potential major funders, celebrity ambassadors, philanthropists, and those doing due diligence on behalf of companies or possible future funders. Many international charities and humanitarian agencies operate in a similar manner.

This has been a successful practice, as over the years visitors to WE Charity projects have provided funding to enable critical infrastructure in healthcare, education, sanitation, and clean water in Africa, Asia and Latin America. After their trips, donors have provided tens of millions of dollars to directly improve the lives of hundreds of thousands of beneficiaries.

We understand that, at times, individuals need to report their participation on these trips. Given the multitude of protocols for reporting and disclosure at various corporations, foundations, media outlets or government agencies, the adherence to these protocols are largely the responsibility of trip participants.

WE Charity extended the invitation to Nancy McCain and Bill Morneau because they are well-known philanthropists with a history of significant donations to international development programs. Nancy McCain and her daughter visited WE Charity projects in Kenya in July 2017 as part of a larger tour of local charity programs funded by the Morneau-McCain family. This prompted the second visit to Ecuador six months later in Dec 2017 by the family to witness WE Charity's South American programs.

WE Charity invited the Morneau-McCain family to witness the impact of its development projects, to assist, as volunteers, in building a local school, and to stay in WE accommodation at the project sites. WE Charity development programs are located in very rural regions of developing countries, and there are limited to no alternative accommodation options.

Yesterday, the Morneau-McCain family reached out to us to ask if, in fact, their trip had been complimentary. We confirmed that it was. They then reimbursed WE Charity for what they would have been charged if they had paid at the time: USD $ 4,395 per person.

SOURCE WE Charity

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

ABB 24.00
2.83 %
Givaudan 3’801.00
1.41 %
SGS 2’443.00
1.16 %
Nestle 109.44
1.00 %
Sika 200.90
0.30 %
CS Group 10.08
-0.84 %
Swiss Life Hldg 356.90
-1.25 %
Adecco Group 46.86
-1.37 %
The Swatch Grp 193.60
-1.50 %
CieFinRichemont 59.76
-1.97 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

22.07.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 11.50% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
22.07.20
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-Opportunitäten
22.07.20
Economic Spotlight: New Zealand and Australia’s Currencies
22.07.20
Unternehmensbilanzen bremsen den SMI
21.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Swatch Group AG, Adecco Group AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
20.07.20
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.07.20
Schroders: The uncomfortable truth about climate change and investment returns
21.07.20
Schroders: Wird Covid-19 die Inflation zurückbringen?
17.07.20
Schroders: Video: Is Big Tech under threat?
mehr
Berichtssaison bringt Zahlenflut | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ähnlichkeiten zu 1929: Kommt ein Mega-Crash auf uns zu?
Novartis-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Rücksetzer im zweiten Quartal
UBS verdient im zweiten Quartal wegen Wertberichtigungen weniger als im Vorjahr - Aktie trotzdem stärker
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Pleite kann teuer für den Staat werden
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO auf grünem Terrain
Meyer Burger-Aktie aktuell: Meyer Burger tritt auf der Stelle
BioNTech-Aktie legt deutlich zu: BioNTech-Impfstoffkandidat fördert Bildung von 'Gedächtniszellen' - Geldmittel über Kapitalerhöhung
SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel stärker -- Dow Jones zum Schluss stärker, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch klar im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams-Aktie legt zu: Anscheinend Umsatz von über 10 Milliarden Euro angepeilt
US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. Die Stimmung an der Wall Street blieb verhalten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB