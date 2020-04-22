+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
22.04.2020 18:42:00

We Are Wilton: An Online Fundraiser in Support of Employees of Wilton Manors Businesses

WILTON MANORS, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The website WeAreWilton.Love is up and running for those of us who can donate funds to aid in the support of unemployed or furloughed employees of Wilton Manors businesses.

The fundraising initiative, established on March 20, 2020, is the brainchild of the Wilton Manors Entertainment Group (WMEG). The objective is to secure as much funds as possible in order to help the hard workers of Wilton Manors businesses who are currently affected by the business closures due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

Financial relief is a vital necessity for the over 7,320 members of the Wilton Manors workforce of which roughly 30% rely on tips to make up half of their income. That is why WMBA is committed to donating every single dollar of the fundraising amount. Thanks to the nonprofit status all the donations given are 100% tax-deductible for donors.

WMEG in association with the Wilton Manors Business Association (WMBA) will be running the fundraiser for as long as it's needed. The $200,000 Gofundme goal is just an aspirational figure. WMEG will decide internally an appropriate threshold amount to determine when the funds will be released.

Supporters can go to the website WeAreWilton.Love and click on the donate button to begin the process. The fundraiser is powered by the crowdfunding site Gofundme so if at any time a donor cannot access the website's donation link, they can go directly to the donation page itself by searching gofundme.com/f/we-are-wilton.

Donations aren't all that supporters can do to help. We encourage everyone to share, share, share. Supporters can spread the word of the WeAreWilton.Love website to their families and friends while also sharing it across their various social media platforms in an effort to build awareness and possibly secure many more needed donations.

Wilton Manors businesses are encouraged to register. Businesses are asked to provide a list of their employees to cross-reference and confirm information like that of employment status and hire date. Businesses that have registered will have their logos displayed on WeAreWilton.love website under the Employees tab.

About WMEG: Established on January 1, 2015, as 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, WMEG is a partnership between the City of Wilton Manors and Wilton Manors Development Alliance. The organization provides resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events, with funds dedicated to its mission to provide resources, guidance, and continuity for city-sponsored cultural, social, and educational events with all funds dedicated to benefiting the community of Wilton Manors.

About WMBA: WMBA is comprised of a volunteer Board of Directors and paid members from businesses in and around Wilton Manors. Nearly, 200 businesses call themselves WMBA members. Collectively, they attract new and more customers to the existing Wilton Manors area. Inter-commerce trade is practiced regularly and encourages interactions between city officials and business leaders. WMBA's key membership benefits include Business Improvement Programs and the "At Your Service" Business Directory.

About WMDA: a member-based nonprofit organization, WMDA was established in 2004 to promote arts and cultural activities, improve the quality of life and assist with community improvements and development to create sustainable prosperity in the City of Wilton Manors. 

For more information on the We Are Wilton initiative, please contact Jameer Baptiste via email at jbaptiste@wmeg.org or by phone at (754) 200-2579 ext. 616.

Contact: Jameer Baptiste
Email: jbaptiste@wmeg.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-are-wilton-an-online-fundraiser-in-support-of-employees-of-wilton-manors-businesses-301045467.html

SOURCE Wilton Manors Entertainment Group

