27.06.2021 03:04:00
'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group, together with local officials, commemorated an important milestone on the cruise company's journey to resume operations with its state-of-the-art, luxury ship, Celebrity Edge. The much-anticipated day marked the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port following the industry's suspension of service.
"We are elated to once again welcome guests onboard, sailing from south Florida, our home," said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO. "Today is a day that brings momentum to our industry and to countless individuals and port communities around the world that are part of our travel and hospitality network."
Royal Caribbean Group's health and safety standards are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work done by its Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, and collaborations with government officials with a singular goal that prioritized the health and safety of guests, crew and communities it visits.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-are-back--royal-caribbean-group-resumes-us-cruising-today-301320591.html
SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group
USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.
