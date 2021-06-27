SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0951 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’781 0.3%  Bitcoin 29’082 -8.5%  Dollar 0.9170 -0.1%  Öl 76.0 0.5% 

27.06.2021 03:04:00

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean Group, together with local officials, commemorated an important milestone on the cruise company's journey to resume operations with its state-of-the-art, luxury ship, Celebrity Edge. The much-anticipated day marked the first cruise to sail from a U.S. port following the industry's suspension of service.

'We Are Back!' Royal Caribbean Group Resumes U.S. Cruising Today

"We are elated to once again welcome guests onboard, sailing from south Florida, our home," said Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean Group, Chairman and CEO.  "Today is a day that brings momentum to our industry and to countless individuals and port communities around the world that are part of our travel and hospitality network."

Royal Caribbean Group's health and safety standards are the culmination of more than a year of diligent work done by its Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, and collaborations with government officials with a singular goal that prioritized the health and safety of guests, crew and communities it visits.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Royal Caribbean Group)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-are-back--royal-caribbean-group-resumes-us-cruising-today-301320591.html

SOURCE Royal Caribbean Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
25.06.21 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
25.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / EUR/USD – Weiter am 200er-EMA
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Internes BMW-Papier listet Schwachpunkte bei Tesla auf
Sicherheitsbedenken: Elizabeth Warren kritisiert Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
Credit Suisse-Stratege bleibt trotz Inflationssorgen bullish für Aktien
KW 25: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Hyundai Mobis intègre le HUD et les instruments de conduite pour la première fois au monde
Truist-Analysten: Geschäftsstrategie von Oatly ist der Hauptgrund zum Aktienkauf
Tesla-Aktie fällt zurück: Panasonic verkauft alle Tesla-Anteile
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit