We! Interactive offers Pay-as-you-wish services to aid SME on eCommerce enablement

SINGAPORE, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With COVID-19 laying waste to industries, jobs, and livelihoods, PM Lee's latest address on 3 Apr to implore citizens to stay home and observe safe distancing, it is more important now to stand strong together so we can aid one other in these trying times. To aid SMEs, We! Interactive will be offering interested SMEs from Singapore pay-as-you-wish social and digital marketing assistance with an emphasis to drive businesses to ecommerce.

As a business that is impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak, WE! empathise with the plight of fellow small businesses. While the government has offer financial aid for businesses to embark on their ecommerce journey, as a digital agency WE! understand that it takes more than just listing products on online marketplaces for it to take off. Advertising and marketing effort is crucial for them to attract and direct people to the online stores.

"No one can tell when this will be over. We must transform the way we work to ensure life continues with minimal disruption. However, not everyone has the relevant skillset and therefore we would like to offer our help. By assisting other businesses, we are also helping ourselves to get the economy going," said Matthew Lim, CEO of WE!

While WE! pledge to lend a helping hand, WE! are constrained by limited resources, therefore, all applications will be reviewed to ensure that the agency has enough bandwidth and capability to assist. WE! will like to invite fellow agencies, relevant businesses or even other regional agencies to collaborate to enhance this effort and widen the coverage.

About We! Interactive

We! Interactive started out as a boutique digital agency in 2009 bearing its roots in the designing and development of web presences and online advertising creatives. In a decade, the lean Singaporean firm has evolved to encompass team competencies spanning not only on native grounds but to Thailand and Myanmar as well including all manner of social, content, and search competencies. The agency has proudly rolled out campaign strategies and execution for clients across the various industries over the years. An example of successful clientele is its big break of being awarded the digital marketing and advertising role for PepsiCo Singapore in 2012, which We! services till date. It has also run a myriad of campaigns for B2C and B2B brands locally and regionally – Heineken, Volvo, SAP, and American Standard – across a host of channels.

