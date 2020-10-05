WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, October 5, 2020 a quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share, payable October 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 16, 2020.

About WD-40 Company

WD-40 Company is a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. The Company markets its maintenance products and homecare and cleaning products under the following well-known brands: WD-40 ® , 3-IN-ONE ® , GT85 ® , X-14 ® , 2000 Flushes ® , Carpet Fresh ® , no vac ® , Spot Shot ® , 1001 ® , Lava ® and Solvol ® .

Headquartered in San Diego, WD-40 Company recorded net sales of $423.4 million in fiscal year 2019 and its products are currently available in more than 176 countries and territories worldwide. WD-40 Company is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the ticker symbol "WDFC." For additional information about WD-40 Company please visit http://www.wd40company.com.

