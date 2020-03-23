WCG Launches Program to Provide Clinical Research Professionals with Timely Information During the COVID-19 Pandemic

PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the world's leading provider of solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical trials, this week launched "The WCG Insights Program: Supporting best practices in a global pandemic." This evolving initiative is designed to share time-sensitive, critical information with the clinical research community in a collaborative effort to navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on ongoing and upcoming clinical trials. Informed by WCG's expansive view across the clinical trials ecosystem, the program will feature a dynamic weekly webinar series led by WCG experts and guest panelists.

"In the past weeks, many industry colleagues have reached out to us for guidance and for our perspectives on the many uncertainties that they are facing. We consider it a duty and a privilege to offer our guidance and support to share the best practices that will shape this era of discovery. After all, this is the time for all of us who are part of the global research community to share advice on how best to conduct clinical research during this pandemic, so no one feels like they are making decisions alone," said Donald A. Deieso, PhD, Executive Chairman and CEO of WCG.

Dr. Lindsay McNair, WCG's Chief Medical Officer commented, "After the overwhelming demand and positive feedback to our last two webinars: 'COVID-19 Preparedness: Information from the Experts' and 'Clinical Trials in the Era of COVID-19,' we recognized the immediate need to share our team's clinical research and institutional review board (IRB) expertise relating to COVID-19."

WCG Chief Commercial Officer, Nicholas Slack added, "We have developed a forum where we can promote the active exchange of information relating to COVID-19 and address the many issues that the clinical research community is working through during this epidemic. In this time of crisis, we recognize that our industry is more powerful if we all band together than if we approach this trying situation alone. We are committed to doing our part for our research partners and trial participants by surfacing and disseminating critical information and ideas."

The weekly COVID-19 webinar series will be held on Wednesdays and be moderated by Dr. McNair. Those interested in attending the next webinar on March 25, and the subsequent webinars, can do so by registering here. In the coming weeks, WCG plans to make available additional resources to continue to meet the changing needs of clinical trials colleagues across the industry.

