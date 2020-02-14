WBR Announces 2020 eTail Best-In-Class Awards Finalists

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Worldwide Business Research (WBR), the organizers of eTail Palm Springs (February 24th-27th at the JW Marriott in Palm Springs), today announced the finalists of the 2020 eTail Best-In-Class Awards. Launched in 2012, the eTail Best-in-Class Awards recognizes the retailers that have demonstrated excellence in e-mail, search, social media and mobile commerce marketing.

"As we enter into a new decade of retailing, the ability to create valuable and meaningful engagement with consumers has become essential to building a lasting brand," said Megan Kessler, Director, eTail Conferences. "Our finalists have demonstrated the marketing acumen that drives both engagement and ROI across their respective categories, and we're excited to honor them at eTail Palm Springs."

The finalists for the 2020 eTail Best-In-Class awards are:



Best Breakthrough Start-up:

o Aveovision

o Blackcircles.ca

Best Influencer/Social Sales Strategy:

o Lamps Plus

o Thredless

o QVC & HSN (The Qurate Retail Group)

o Ipsy

Website Redesign of the Year:

o Repair Clinic

o Excelligence

o ReVolve

Best E-mail Marketing Campaign:

o Two Blind Brothers

o Hammacher Schlemmer

o Vitacost

o RevZilla

Best Search Engine Optimizer:

o Gerber

o Dell

o Columbia

Omni-channel Retail Leader:

o Burst

o Peapod

o Rhone

o ThredUp

eTail Visionary:

o PeaPod

o Burst

o Vitacost

The finalists were chosen by members of the eTail Advisory Board, and the winners will be announced throughout the conference. For more information on the event and the Best-In-Class Awards, please visit: http://etailwest.wbresearch.com/etail-best-in-class-awards

About eTail

Launched in 1999, eTail is the longest running event series dedicated to the continued growth and evolution of the online and omni-channel retail industry. Produced by Worldwide Business Research (WBR), eTail is a worldwide series of events spanning North America, Europe and Asia. Unlike other conferences, we believe that what happens at eTail events shouldn't stay there, providing actionable best practices that our attendees can put into practice now and can share within their organizations. For more information, please visit https://etailwest.wbresearch.com/.

About WBR

WBR (Worldwide Business Research) is the world leader in B2B focused conference events. Founded in 1996, the company produces over 100 conferences yearly designed to offer the leaders of emerging and established companies across multiple industries with actionable insights, educational discussions, and networking opportunities to inform and transform how they do business. The company also generates custom research to help companies educate the market on the latest developments and best practices. For more information, please visit https://www.wbresearch.com/ and follow us on Twitter @WBResearch.

