Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’959 -0.8%  SPI 17’959 -0.9%  Dow 47’417 -0.6%  DAX 23’640 -1.4%  Euro 0.9023 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’795 -0.7%  Gold 5’159 -0.6%  Bitcoin 54’932 0.9%  Dollar 0.7810 0.0%  Öl 92.0 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lufthansa667979Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292ABB1222171Lockheed Martin351011Richemont21048333
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Hannover Rück informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Siltronic verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Brenntag präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Daimler Truck gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Ausblick: Zalando zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...

Uber Aktie 47459333 / US90353T1007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

12.03.2026 02:25:41

Wayve, Uber And Nissan To Pilot Robotaxi Service In Tokyo By 2026

Uber
57.87 CHF 2.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Wayve, Uber, and Nissan have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of robotaxis, with preparations underway for a pilot deployment in Tokyo by late 2026. The initiative will introduce the Nissan LEAF powered by Wayve's AI Driver, available to riders through Uber's platform.

This marks Uber's first autonomous vehicle partnership in Japan and represents the next milestone in Wayve and Uber's global robotaxi rollout, which includes planned services across more than ten cities worldwide, including London.

The collaboration aims to integrate Wayve's end-to-end AI autonomous driving system into Nissan's base vehicle, enabling seamless connection to Uber's ride-hailing network. During the initial phase, vehicles will operate with trained safety operators onboard, allowing riders to experience robotaxi services as part of their everyday journeys.

Tokyo's dense traffic, complex road layouts, and high safety standards make it one of the most challenging urban environments for autonomous mobility. Wayve's AI Driver, designed to learn from real-world data and generalize across new roads without relying on HD maps, is built to support rapid expansion into dynamic global markets.

Uber plans to launch the service through a licensed taxi partner in Japan, working closely with authorities and currently selecting its partners. As part of the announcement, the companies unveiled a first look at the robotaxi prototype based on the Nissan LEAF.

By combining Wayve's AI technology, Nissan's advanced vehicles, and Uber's global network, the partnership underscores a shared ambition to scale safe, intelligent autonomous mobility worldwide.

UBER closed Wednesday's regular trading at $74.97, up $2.61 or 3.61%. In overnight trading, however, the stock edged lower to $74.52, a decline of $0.45 or 0.60% by 9:15 PM EDT.

Nachrichten zu Uber

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?