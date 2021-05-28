SMI 11’338 -0.1%  SPI 14’621 0.0%  Dow 34’465 0.4%  DAX 15’407 -0.3%  Euro 1.0942 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’039 0.2%  Gold 1’897 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’015 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 69.5 1.0% 
28.05.2021 01:45:00

Wayrates Going to Offer Attractive Discounts on World Environment Day on Selected Products

HONG KONG, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wayrates, a leading online store for men's outdoor clothing is going to offer hefty discounts on cool graphic t shirts on the occasion of World Environment Day. The discounted rates will be offered from 5th till 9thJune 2021. At Wayrates, one can find varieties of men outdoor wears. According to the owners, what makes the store different is the fact that they assure 100% guarantee on the quality and have adopted a customer-centric approach. They believe in the philosophy of "Customer first". The stated objective of the e-retailers is to serve their customers with the best products at reasonable prices.

"The World Environment Day is coming up. Our patrons, who are in most cases adventure and sport enthusiasts, live closer to the nature most of the time of the year. Hence, we decided to offer special discounts around the World Environment day to give a strong and clear message to our dear clients. We are here for protecting the environment and the ecosystem and our patrons think alike. We urge people to be a little responsible when they go out and venture into the wild, or hike all the way up the mountains. Nature has been very kind to us since the beginning of human civilization and our inspired patrons will do everything in their discretion to protect the environment," said Jack Brown, a senior executive of the company that also sells retro style motorcycle apparel.

Wayrates now offers a wide range of outdoor clothing products at highly discounted prices. Some of the most in-demand products displayed on the store are tactical bottoms, tactical tops, running and jogging apparel, tactical gears, heavy0duty footwear, and even women's dresses and accessories.

"There is an impressive array of outdoor clothing products that will be available at discounted rates this June. Today, Wayrates has become a very popular name in the domain of men's outdoor clothing. The quality of our products, our affordable price and our dedicated customer services are just some of the reason why we have been so popular. Currently, we enjoy huge web traffic to our e-store on a regular basis," he stated.

About the Company

Wayrates is a reputable online store offering discounted men's outdoor clothing.

To know more, visit https://www.wayrates.com

