24.08.2020 12:17:00

Wayne M. Boich Announces Approved 16,000 sq ft Mixed-Use Building in Miami Beach

MIAMI, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Miami Beach has approved entrepreneur Wayne M. Boich and Boich Companies plans for a mixed-use building in Sunset Harbour. Construction on the five-story project, located at 1910 Alton Road, will begin immediately.

"We at Boich Companies are not only looking forward to developing this project in one of Miami Beach's most vibrant neighborhoods, but to also making this the new headquarters of our company. 1910 Alton Road will be architecturally significant — featuring state of the art construction and design. We're excited to bring new and exceptional spaces to Sunset Harbour," said Wayne M. Boich, Chairman and CEO, Boich Companies

Designed by renowned architect, Kobi Karp, the 15,997 square ft. project will bring world class design to the heart of Sunset Harbour. The five-story building consists of a residential unit on the top floor including an expansive rooftop deck, two floors of office spaces, a ground floor art gallery, secured lobby and 15 private parking spaces. The mixed-use development will also feature interiors by Allison Antrobus of Antrobus Design Collective and is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Wayne M. Boich is Chairman and CEO of Boich Companies, a family investment office headquartered in Miami, FL. Boich Companies has a significant real estate portfolio with assets throughout the U.S and invests in a wide range of businesses including energy, specialty finance, telecommunications, technology, and culinary services.

About Boich Companies

Boich Companies is a family investment office that currently has investments across a wide range of business including real estate, energy, specialty finance, telecommunications, technology, and culinary services. Boich Companies is headquartered in Miami, FL.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Matt Brooks
Alchemy
matt@alchemy-agency.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayne-m-boich-announces-approved-16-000-sq-ft-mixed-use-building-in-miami-beach-301116500.html

SOURCE Boich Companies

