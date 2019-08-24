|
24.08.2019 01:30:00
Wayne Kalish Joins NuTech National as CFO
MAITLAND, Fla., Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NuTech National, is a 38-year national security alarm technology company based in Maitland, Florida with government clearances, securing government and military contractors (Lockheed Martin, Embraer, Brinks, Dunbar). NuTech's second division includes some of the largest national retail chains (Ascena Retail Group, Estee Lauder, Finish Line, Walmart) and ecommerce groups (Amazon) in North America.
Greg DeTardo, CEO of NuTech National, announced Wayne joining NuTech as CFO. The addition of Kalish will assist in NuTech reaching further financial goals and advancing immediate partnerships that have been in the works.
Wayne is well qualified for this role, is a licensed Certified Public Account and brings his unique blend of financial and business management to NuTech National and will serve as the company's Chief Financial Officer. He served as Senior Vice President, Accounting and Finance Group Chief Financial Officer at Tavistock Group (US and UK, 3 years) and Vice President, Accounting and Corporate Planning at Darden Restaurants (12 years). An alumnus of KPMG (11 years), Wayne received a Masters in Business Administration honors degree from Rollins College.
Media Contact:
Melissa Torreano
Phone: 407-629-7200
Email: melissa@nutechnational.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wayne-kalish-joins-nutech-national-as-cfo-300906529.html
SOURCE NuTech National
