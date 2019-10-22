+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 02:30:00

Wayne Homes Introduces New Two-Story Floor Plan, the Auburn II

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, has announced the release of their newest floorplan, the Auburn II.

The Auburn II is a makeover of the original Auburn floorplan and includes three bedrooms, two baths, and just over 2,000 square feet of living space.

The Auburn II features a two-story foyer and vaulted ceilings in the great room, creating a greater sense of spaciousness on the first floor. Also featured is a large island with an eat-ledge in the kitchen and a walk-in pantry.

Upstairs, the master suite has been made even larger and now includes separate his and hers closets.

"Many of our Auburn customers have made several design and custom changes and we designed the Auburn II with that in mind," Maurie Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said.

The new floorplan will also be available in four different exterior styles, including the Classic, Farmhouse, Craftsman, Tradition elevations.

For more information about building a custom home with Wayne Homes and the Auburn II, visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer over 50 fully customizable floor plans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by live chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.

 

SOURCE Wayne Homes

