10.07.2020 02:00:00

Wayne Homes Introduces New Ranch Floor Plan, the Hudson

UNIONTOWN, Ohio, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wayne Homes, an Ohio-based custom home builder that specializes in on-your-lot custom homes, has released their newest floorplan, the Hudson.

The Hudson, a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom single-story home includes 2,115 square feet of living space and is the company's only floor plan to include an angled garage.

The new floor plan also includes a unique Jack and Jill bathroom that connects the two secondary bedrooms. The Hudson is the only ranch plan within Wayne's selection with this popular feature and is also the smallest of our ranch floor plans that includes a powder room.

"The Hudson is another great choice in our ranch offering," Maurie Jones, Senior Vice President of Marketing, said. "Comparable in space to our most popular Montgomery plan, the Hudson includes a fabulous oversized angled garage, a powder room, and a large, family-style kitchen in the back of the home that opens into the great room. We're sure the Hudson will also become another customer favorite."

The Hudson features an open kitchen with an island and eat-ledge for entertaining, his and hers closets in the master suite, as well as walk-in closets in each of the secondary bedrooms. The owner's entry and laundry room provide plenty of space for shoes and coats and are conveniently located near the master bedroom.

The new floorplan will be available in four different exterior styles, including the Classic, Tradition, Craftsman, and Farmhouse elevations.

For more information about building a custom home with Wayne Homes and the Stanton, visit WayneHomes.com.

About Wayne Homes

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia (see all Model Home Centers). We offer over 50 fully customizable floor plans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry. For more information, Ask Julie, our online sales team, by live chat or call us at (866) 253-6807.

 

SOURCE Wayne Homes

