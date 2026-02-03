Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Alphabet A Aktie

03.02.2026 03:35:49

Waymo Raises $16 Billion At $126 Billion Valuation

Alphabet A
266.17 CHF 2.52%
(RTTNews) - Waymo announced it has raised $16 billion in new funding, valuing the company at $126 billion post-money, marking a major milestone in the commercialization of autonomous driving. Alphabet remains the majority investor, with the round led by Dragoneer Investment Group, DST Global, and Sequoia Capital, alongside significant participation from Andreessen Horowitz, Mubadala Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Silver Lake, Tiger Global, and T. Rowe Price.

The company highlighted its safety record, noting 127 million miles of fully autonomous driving with a 90% reduction in serious injury crashes compared to human drivers. In 2025, Waymo tripled its annual ride volume to 15 million rides, surpassing 20 million lifetime rides. Today, Waymo provides more than 400,000 rides per week across six major U.S. cities, and plans to expand into 20 additional markets in 2026, including Tokyo and London.

