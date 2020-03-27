WaveDirect Partners With Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex, Provides Vital Technological Support To Organization's Daily Needs As an Official Tech Sponsor

LEAMINGTON, ON, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - WaveDirect, a telecommunications service provider, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex, a national mentorship organization for local youth, has announced an exciting technological partnership.

As Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex's Official Tech Sponsor, WaveDirect will supply Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex with a range of new hardware. Through this partnership, Big Brothers Big Sisters staff can continue to serve the children and youth of the local Windsor Essex community, including over 800 children through the organization's seven different mentorship programs. These impactful mentorship programs help to strengthen the lives of youth and local communities and lead to higher levels of educational achievement, better health outcomes, higher incomes, greater civic engagement, and lower instances of criminality among our youth population to generate a 23:1 return on investment for every dollar spent.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex is an important leader in our local community," commented WaveDirect's General Manager Ryan Davidson. "We all benefit from stronger communities and from empowering today's youth, ensuring every child who needs a mentor has a mentor. Our technological hardware will help Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex support youth and its mentorship programs, reducing dangerous trends traditionally affecting at-risk youth."

Proud to support this new partnership, to date WaveDirect has donated 10 new laptops to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex and has pledged to support the organization's evolving technological needs in other areas of information technology or networking to guarantee a continued impact on local youth.

"We are over-the-moon about this incredible partnership," remarked Adam Frye, Acting Chair of the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex. To receive such a generous and useful gift that has now been a game-changer to our capacity to serve the children and youth of our community as we currently transition to "digital-nearing".

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex, a youth mentorship program, is committed to supporting local youth who will become leaders of the community. Providing them with the highest quality mentorship experience, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex supports the local Windsor Essex community, including over 800 children, through seven different mentorship programs so each can achieve their full potential. To learn more, please visit Windsor.BigBrothersBigSisters.ca.

At note about Operations during the COVID-19 Outbreak

"Now more than ever, it has become vitally important that children and youth feel connected to strong mentors who can help them navigate our world's ever changing realities. Big Brothers Big Sisters has long understood this need and now within these current world circumstances, look forward to leaning in instead of out to support children and youth digitally and indeed virtually. Thank you so much to Wave Direct for their amazing and forward-thinking support."

Becky Parent - Executive Director

About WaveDirect Telecommunications

WaveDirect Telecommunications, an innovative company driven by the desire to provide the most advanced and cost-effective telecommunication solutions to business and residential customers without compromise, is based in Leamington, Ontario. Essex County's largest locally owned Internet providers, WaveDirect meets individual and corporate needs with the support customers expect from a local business. With over 22 years of combined technical background experience, WaveDirect stands behind its promise to provide only the best quality products and services, using countless hours of research to identify the best products and services for its customers.

From wireless high-speed Internet to voice over IP, wireless networks, virtual private networks, and LAN/WAN configurations, WaveDirect is committed to meeting all the needs of its customers with the integrity you expect. The solution for all telecommunication needs, WaveDirect goes the extra mile to employ customized products and services for customers' needs to earn the business of the region's largest clients, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windsor Essex. Signing its first customer more than a decade ago, WaveDirect continues to lead across the regional market for its innovative telecommunication solutions in residential and commercial environments. To learn more, please visit WaveDirect.net.

SOURCE Wavedirect Telecommunications