Waters to Acquire Andrew Alliance

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Andrew Alliance, an innovator in specialty laboratory automation technology, including software and robotics. Andrew Alliance’s cloud-native software platform and modern interface dramatically improves the use of automation technology, enabling more scientists to realize the advantages of repeatability and performance for both routine and complex laboratory workflows.

"The acquisition of Andrew Alliance broadens our technology portfolio to include advanced robotics and software that will positively impact our customers’ workflows across pharmaceuticals, life sciences and materials science markets,” commented Chris O’Connell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Waters Corporation. "This move also demonstrates Waters’ commitment to deploy capital to growth-oriented acquisitions that reinforce our specialty strategy and enhance our core business.”

Andrew Alliance has approximately 40 employees in Switzerland, France and the United States.

"We are thrilled to join the Waters family,” commented Piero Zucchelli, Chief Executive Officer of Andrew Alliance. "We have found the right partner to bring our vision of connected laboratories to life. Waters’ combination of instruments and chemistries will help us accelerate the delivery of our innovative software and hardware technologies to customers as mass spectrometry increasingly moves into the hands of more and more users.”

About Andrew Alliance

Andrew Alliance?is dedicated to advancing science by providing researchers connected, intuitive to use automation technology, including robots and cloud native software for liquid handling. Andrew Alliance aims to dramatically improve the repeatability, performance, and speed of laboratory operations and chemistry workflows. This customer centric approach, and Andrew+, the flagship robot, have won numerous accolades since 2013, transforming bench research in hundreds of pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and academic laboratories worldwide, by eliminating human errors, leaving time for better data analysis.?Andrew Alliance, a CO2-Neutral Certified Company, is based in?Geneva,?Boston, and?Paris.

About Waters

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

