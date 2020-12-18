SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’303 0.5%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0850 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’886 1.1%  Bitcoin 20’366 7.9%  Dollar 0.8843 0.0%  Öl 51.5 0.6% 

Bitcoin steigt erstmal über 20‘000 US-Dollar! Jetzt Bitcoin handeln! -w-
18.12.2020 01:54:00

Waterous Energy Fund has withdrawn its requisition for a special meeting of Osum shareholders

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterous Energy Fund ("WEF") is pleased to announce that two non-WEF directors of Osum have signed a binding undertaking to resign from the Osum Board concurrent with the successful completion of WEF's take-over bid, contrary to past statements. As a result, WEF has withdrawn its requisition for a special meeting of Osum shareholders. This marks a significant milestone towards the successful completion of WEF's takeover-bid and protects the rights of Osum shareholders to seek liquidity for their shares.    

Waterous Energy Fund logo (CNW Group/Waterous Energy Fund)

Offer Details

WEF's Depositary and Information Agent is Kingsdale Advisors. If you have any questions or require assistance with tendering to the Offer please contact Kingsdale Advisors, by telephone toll-free in North America at 1-866-581-0506 and at 1-416-867-2272 outside North America or by e-mail at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com.

About Waterous Energy Fund: Waterous Energy Fund is a Calgary-based energy investment firm with offices in Houston and New York.  Founded in 2017, the firm is pursuing investments in the North American oil and gas sector.  For additional information, see www.waterous.com

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", or "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Such statements reflect current reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of WEF but are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. In particular, this press release includes forward looking statements to the successful completion of WEF's takeover-bid. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from WEF's expectations include, among other things, risks inherent to regulatory proceedings, such as the application before the ASC, as well as risks inherent to a transaction such as the Offer, including but not limited to events occurring which cause a material adverse change in the business, affairs, prospects or assets of Osum, and events occurring which affect WEF's financing commitments. Forward looking statements should, therefore, be construed in light of such risks and other factors. WEF is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterous-energy-fund-has-withdrawn-its-requisition-for-a-special-meeting-of-osum-shareholders-301195704.html

SOURCE Waterous Energy Fund

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 236.60
3.36 %
The Swatch Grp 238.80
2.49 %
Lonza Grp 558.40
1.82 %
Geberit 535.40
1.79 %
CieFinRichemont 80.78
1.76 %
Swiss Life Hldg 409.00
-0.15 %
Swiss Re 83.48
-0.17 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.70 %
UBS Group 12.50
-1.03 %
Alcon 57.06
-1.07 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV
17.12.20
Vontobel: derimail - Nur ein Basiswert: neue BRCs auf SMI Titel
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
17.12.20
Weekly-Hits: Elektromobilität – Aufbruchsstimmung / Gesundheit – Innovatives Trio aus der Schweiz
14.12.20
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ December 2020
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
11.12.20
Schroders: Grüne und ESG-Anleihen: Was steckt hinter ihrem Aufstieg?
mehr
Fundplat: Mountain Talks – was hat es damit auf sich? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PayPal sperrt Konto nach BTC-Trades
Novartis-Aktie schliesst höher: Neurowissenschaftliche Pipeline mit Cadent-Übernahme gestärkt - Sandoz erhält in Kanada Zulassung für Hyrimoz
Währungsmanipulator Schweiz? In den USA wohl bald auf schwarzer Liste
BioNTech- und Pfizer-Aktie im Minus: Corona-Impfstoff auch in Ecuador und Chile zugelassen
Wirecard-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Insolvenzverwalter verkauft südafrikanische Wirecard-Tochter - Parlamentarier kritisieren Guttenberg-Aussage
Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank lässt Leitzins unangetastet
UBS-Aktie schliesst fester: Verkauf der Vermögensverwaltung in Österreich
BioNTech-Aktie leichter: BioNTech will Corona-Impfstoff auch nach China liefern
Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: Dow schlussendlich schwächer -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Potential? Visa-Chef äussert sich zur Zukunft von Bitcoin

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen auf neuen Allzeithöchstständen-- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Indizes verbuchen schlussendlich Gewinne
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag kräftig zu. Auch die Kurse an der Wall Street zogen an. Die Vorzeichen an den Börsen in Fernost waren ebenfalls grün.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit