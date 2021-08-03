Watermark Residential Named as a Top Company in the 2021 Division ORA™ Power Ranking

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watermark Residential , a wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that it has ranked in the top 25 companies for online reputation in the 2021 Division ORA™ Power Ranking, published by Multifamily Executive and developed by J Turner Research. Watermark Residential was ranked among the top 25 companies in Division IV, which is for management companies with 2,000 to 9,999 units.

"We have always taken our online reputation and service to our current and future residents very seriously," said Clint Garrison, Watermark's residence experience director. "Even given the challenges of social distancing and other restrictions over the last year, we have consistently worked to maintain our high-level of service, and we are honored that our potential residents recognized this through their online reviews."

Introduced in 2019 by J Turner Research, the Division ORA Power Ranking is designed to recognize management companies that manage over 2,000 units for excellence in online reputation management. The companies are ranked based on their Online Reputation Assessment (ORA™) score—the multifamily industry standard for measuring and benchmarking a property or company's online reputation.

The ORA score is an aggregate compilation of a property's ratings across various review sites. Each month, J Turner Research monitors the online ratings of more than 123,000 properties nationwide. A single score based on a scale of 0 to 100 is assigned to each property using a statistical model. Watermark's ORA score of 83.18 greatly exceeded the division's average ORA score of 66.18.

Aimee O'Connor, senior vice president of property management for Watermark, added, "Today, a positive online presence is essential for any multifamily company's leasing efforts. The ORA ranking reflects that Watermark is not only among the best in the country among online reputation, but, most importantly, that we are among the best at providing a superior experience for our potential and future residents."

About Watermark Residential

A wholly owned affiliate of Thompson Thrift, Watermark Residential is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of upscale multifamily communities. Since its founding in 2008, Watermark has become a nationally recognized multifamily development and residential management company. Watermark communities epitomize the company's commitment to quality and value, while exhibiting meticulous attention to detail. The company has developed more than 13,000 units across 14 states. With deep knowledge of each market entered and a methodical vision, Watermark is proud to develop communities that offer residents luxurious, convenient lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.watermarkapartments.com.

About Thompson Thrift Real Estate Company

Thompson Thrift is an integrated full-service real estate company with offices in Indianapolis and Terre Haute, Indiana; Houston and Phoenix. Three service pillars drive Thompson Thrift's success—Thompson Thrift Retail Group which is focused on ground-up commercial development, Watermark Residential which is focused on upscale multifamily communities and Thompson Thrift Construction, a full-service construction company. Through these business units, Thompson Thrift is engaged in all aspects of acquisition, development, construction, leasing, and management of quality multifamily, mixed-use, retail and office projects across the country. We are passionate about our customer's success and strive to ensure our projects not only meet the needs of our customers but also the communities we serve. For more information, please visit www.thompsonthrift.com.

