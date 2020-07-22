+++ Die charttechnische Situation beim Bitcoin spitzt sich zu. Bitcoin vor größerer Bewegung. Jetzt handeln! +++ -w-
22.07.2020 13:37:00

Waterloo Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors

KITCHENER, ON, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) ("Waterloo" or the "Company") today announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 15, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company.  A total of 25,600,959 common shares or 72.74% of Waterloo's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each item of business. The detailed results of the vote in respect of the directors of the Company are set out below.

Nominee

Votes For*

Votes Withheld*

Percentage of
Votes For

Percentage of Votes
Withheld

Edward H. Kernaghan

25,470,209

15,058

99.94%

0.06%

Stan G. Dunford

25,470,206

15,061

99.94%

0.06%

Peter J. Schwartz

25,470,206

15,061

99.94%

0.06%

David R. Shaw

25,470,309

14,958

99.94%

0.06%

George H. Croft

25,470,606

14,661

99.94%

0.06%

John H. Bowey

25,470,306

14,961

99.94%

0.06%

*

25,600,559 shares (72.74% of outstanding shares) were voted by proxy. 400 shares (less than 0.01% of outstanding shares) were voted at the Meeting.

About Waterloo Brewing

Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada.

Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.

