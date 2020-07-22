|
22.07.2020 13:37:00
Waterloo Brewing Reports Results of Election of Directors
KITCHENER, ON, July 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSX: WBR) ("Waterloo" or the "Company") today announced that at the annual meeting of shareholders held yesterday (the "Meeting"), each of the six nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 15, 2020, were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 25,600,959 common shares or 72.74% of Waterloo's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot in favour of each item of business. The detailed results of the vote in respect of the directors of the Company are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For*
Votes Withheld*
Percentage of
Percentage of Votes
Edward H. Kernaghan
25,470,209
15,058
99.94%
0.06%
Stan G. Dunford
25,470,206
15,061
99.94%
0.06%
Peter J. Schwartz
25,470,206
15,061
99.94%
0.06%
David R. Shaw
25,470,309
14,958
99.94%
0.06%
George H. Croft
25,470,606
14,661
99.94%
0.06%
John H. Bowey
25,470,306
14,961
99.94%
0.06%
*
25,600,559 shares (72.74% of outstanding shares) were voted by proxy. 400 shares (less than 0.01% of outstanding shares) were voted at the Meeting.
About Waterloo Brewing
Waterloo Brewing is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (formerly Brick Brewing Co. Limited) was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada.
Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium craft beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers and in 2015, secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark and Margaritaville. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers, and ciders. Waterloo Brewing trades on the TSX under the symbol WBR. Visit us at www.WaterlooBrewing.com.
SOURCE Waterloo Brewing Ltd.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Gewinnmitnahmen drücken SMI und DAX ins Minus -- Börsen in Asien beenden Handel mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex verbuchen im Mittwochshandel Abgaben. In Asien fanden die Kurse zur Wochenmitte keine einheitliche Richtung. An der Wall Street bewegten sich die Kurse am Dienstag in verschiedene Richtungen.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}