Water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to strengthen Yukon communities

MAYO, YT, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - A thriving economy needs strategic investments in modern green infrastructure to improve the lives of citizens while limiting impacts on the local environment. Investing in green infrastructure also helps create jobs and improve the quality of life of Northerners.

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services; His Worship Scott Bolton, Mayor of the Village of Mayo; His Worship Wayne Potoroka, Mayor of the City of Dawson; and His Worship Lee Bodie, Mayor of Carmacks, today announced funding for three water and wastewater projects across Yukon.

The first two projects will benefit residents in Mayo and Dawson City by upgrading underground infrastructure such as sanitary water mains, storm culverts, sewer mains and sewer services.

The third project involves updating the drinking water supply and installing a new water treatment system for the Carmacks recreation centre and arena. Upgrades for all three Yukon projects will ensure access to clean drinking water, better storm water management, and increased capacity for safely transporting sewage across the communities.

The Government of Canada is contributing over $9.3 million for the three projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Yukon Government is contributing over $3.1 million.



"Modern water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to safeguarding the well-being of Yukoners and their families. Investing in green infrastructure is an essential part of building livable, modern communities that will help protect the environment and keep northerners healthy."

Larry Bagnell, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Drinking water and wastewater infrastructure often go unnoticed, but they are critical to keeping municipalities running day-to-day. Our government is proud to partner with the Government of Canada to support projects that will provide essential upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure in Mayo, Carmacks and Dawson City. Together we can ensure our communities remain health, vibrant and sustainable places for Yukoners to work and live."

The Honourable John Streicker, Yukon Minister of Community Services

"The Village of Mayo is very thankful for the infrastructure funding dollars from the Federal and Territorial Governments. Small municipalities, such as Mayo, would not be able to proceed with their much needed infrastructure projects and upgrades without this funding."



His Worship Scott Bolton, Mayor of the Village of Mayo

"Installing, replacing and updating essential infrastructure is necessary for municipalities and ensuring services are delivered in a safe, efficient manner. Pipes in the ground are vital for a healthy and growing community."

His Worship Wayne Potoroka, Mayor of the City of Dawson

The entire Village of Carmacks is very grateful to Canada for our new water plant which will service both our recreation centre as well as our new skating arena currently under construction. This will ensure all citizens have safe drinking water in a top-notch facility.

Mayor Lee Bodie, Village of Carmacks

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $2 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects that meet the unique needs of rural and northern communities like facilities to support food security, local access roads and enhanced broadband connectivity. In addition, $400 million is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories.

is being delivered through the Arctic Energy Fund to advance energy security in the territories. $4 billion of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities.

of this funding is supporting infrastructure projects in Indigenous communities. On June 27, 2019 , the Government of Canada launched two new strategies: Canada's Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and Canada's first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country.

, the Government of launched two new strategies: Connectivity Strategy, which commits to connect all Canadians to high-speed internet, and first Rural Economic Development Strategy, which will spur economic growth and create good, middle class jobs for rural Canadians across the country. The Rural Economic Development Strategy leverages ongoing federal investments and provides a vision for the future, identifying practical steps to take in the short term, and serving as a foundation to guide further work.

Central to Canada's Connectivity Strategy are historic new investments that are mobilizing up to $6 billion toward universal connectivity. They include a top-up to the Connect to Innovate Program, a new Universal Broadband Fund, and investments from the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

Water and wastewater infrastructure improvements to strengthen Yukon communities

The Government of Canada will provide more than $9.3 million for the following three infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Yukon Government will contribute over $3.1 million to these projects.

Recipient Project Federal contribution Territorial contribution Total eligible costs Municipality of Mayo Water, Sewer and Road Upgrades – Phase 3, Area 3 $6,513,750 $2,171,250 $8,685,000 Municipality of Dawson City Turner Street Infrastructure Upgrades $1,875,000 $625,000 $2,500,000 Municipality of Carmacks Carmacks Recreation Centre Water Treatment System $937,500 $312,500 $1,250,000

