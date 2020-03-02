Waste Management Equipment (WME) Industry Outlook, 2020-2027: Medical, Industrial, Commercial, Municipal, and Construction Applications

DUBLIN, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Waste Management Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The waste management equipment market was valued at US$ 11.4 billion in 2018 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. Growing environmental concerns regarding industrial waste recycling is uplifting the market.



Increasing awareness about environmental problems is making consumers inclined towards using industrial waste recycling equipment globally. Moreover, the rising demand for waste management equipment in the pharmaceutical and medical industry will further spur revenue growth globally. Research in the field of pharmaceutical, chemicals, and life sciences is also creating a large market for medical waste management equipment. The waste generated from food products is also a key factor in the growth of the market. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United nation suggests that one-third of the total food for human consumption is being wasted each year.



Increasing population worldwide drives the demand for waste management equipment. Rapid urbanization and a growing population are also increasing the amount of waste. For instance, as per the World Bank Report, in September 2018, global waste generation will be expected 3.4 billion tonnes by the next 30 years. Moreover, the rising urban population globally contributes to the growth of waste management equipment worldwide. Top manufacturers in the global market mainly focusing on new product launches and acquisitions.



Industrial Developments

In August 2014 , Avis Industrial Corp. acquired IPS Balers Inc. IPS Balers Inc. is manufacturers of plastics and mixed fiber balers. With the acquisition, IPS becomes a third baler Company owned by Avis Industrial Corp.

, Avis Industrial Corp. acquired IPS Balers Inc. IPS Balers Inc. is manufacturers of plastics and mixed fiber balers. With the acquisition, IPS becomes a third baler Company owned by Avis Industrial Corp. In July 2017 , Green Machine, manufacturer of recycling and solid waste processing equipment and systems. The mixed materials MRF aims to offer mixed residential post-recycled MSW and mixed dry commercial waste. The mixed MRF can process 30 to 50 tons of solid waste per hour.

Key Market Movements

Globally, the waste management equipment market is rising at a CAGR of 4% for the estimated period from 2019 to 2027

North America dominated the global market in 2018. On account of the presence of major waste management equipment manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the dominance of the region led by the presence of multiple industries in North America that increases the demand for waste management equipment for recycling and managing industrial waste.

dominated the global market in 2018. On account of the presence of major waste management equipment manufacturers in the region. Moreover, the dominance of the region led by the presence of multiple industries in that increases the demand for waste management equipment for recycling and managing industrial waste. On the basis of application, municipal waste dominates the waste management equipment market. The dominance led by factors such as the increasing urban population. As per the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations in May 2018 , suggest that 55% of the world's population is living in urban areas and expected to increase to 68% by the year 2050.

, suggest that 55% of the world's population is living in urban areas and expected to increase to 68% by the year 2050. The form segment is subdivided into solid and liquid waste. Solid waste holds the largest share. Solid is the most common form of waste. Moreover, increasing initiatives regarding solid waste management globally will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market

2.2. Global WME Market, by Product, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global WME Market, by Application, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global WME Market, by Form, 2018 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global WME Market, by Geography, 2018 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Global WME Market Value, 2017-2027, (US$ Bn)

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Drivers

3.2.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2018

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2018

3.4.1. Major Strategies Adopted by Key Players



4. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Product, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Balers/Logger

4.3. Conveying

4.4. Shredders

4.5. Sorting Systems

4.6. Scrap Handler

4.7. Others (Cart Lifters, Grinders & Granulators etc.)



5. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Application, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Medical Waste

5.3. Industrial Waste

5.4. Commercial Waste

5.5. Municipal Waste

5.6. Construction Waste



6. Global Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market, by Form, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Solid

6.3. Liquid



7. North America Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia-Pacific Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of the World Waste Management Equipment (WME) Market Analysis, 2017-2027 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles

11.1. Torma Systems ASA

11.2. Sierra International Machinery, LLC

11.3. CP Manufacturing, Inc.

11.4. Dover Corporation

11.5. General Kinematics Corporation

11.6. Morita Holdings Corporation

11.7. Buhler Group

11.8. Maren Engineering, Inc.

11.9. KK Balers Ltd.

11.10. Blue Group

11.11. Shed-Tech

11.12. Green Machine Sales LLC

11.13. Wastequip, LLC

11.14. JCB

11.15. MSS, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xhifnb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-management-equipment-wme-industry-outlook-2020-2027-medical-industrial-commercial-municipal-and-construction-applications-301014432.html

SOURCE Research and Markets