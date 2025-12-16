Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’037 1.2%  SPI 17’915 1.1%  Dow 48’417 -0.1%  DAX 24’230 0.2%  Euro 0.9357 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’753 0.6%  Gold 4’305 0.1%  Bitcoin 68’565 -2.4%  Dollar 0.7960 0.0%  Öl 60.4 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Sandoz124359842Lonza1384101ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kühne + Nagel International2523886
Top News
Seltene Erden: Der Rohstoff, der Elektro- und Rüstungsindustrie antreibt
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
Lidar und eigene Chips: Rivian-Strategie sorgt für Analystenskepsis
Strategischer Ausblick für 2026: Deutsche Bank bleibt für den S&P 500 zuversichtlich
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
Suche...

Waste Management Aktie 933404 / US94106L1098

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.12.2025 04:52:30

Waste Management Approves 14.5% Dividend Increase For 2026 And $3 Bln Share Repurchase Program

Waste Management
172.61 CHF 0.89%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Waste Management Inc (WM) announced that its board has approved a capital allocation program that includes a planned 14.5% increase in the 2026 dividend rate and a new $3 billion share repurchase authorization, superseding the authority remaining under the prior $1.5 billion repurchase authorization announced in 2023.

The planned quarterly dividend rate of $0.945 per share in 2026, up from $0.825 per share in 2025, marks the twenty-third consecutive year of dividend increases and raises the annual dividend rate to $3.78 per share.

The company plans to repurchase approximately $2 billion of its shares during 2026.