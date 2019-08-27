27.08.2019 16:40:00

Waste Kings Launches TV Recycling Services in Austin, TX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Waste Kings announced today the official launch of its TV Recycling Services in Austin, TX.

"We're very excited to officially launch our TV recycling services in Austin," said Chris Aversa, spokesman for Waste Kings, one of the nation's most trusted providers with locations in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Aversa went on to explain that like many other electronics; televisions contain chemicals that, if disposed of improperly, can damage our health and our environment.

Waste Kings is a full-service junk removal company and a leading provider of waste removal services in Texas.

Responsible TV disposal, including TV recycling whenever possible, according to Aversa, is vital to prevent these chemicals from unnecessarily polluting the air and water. Plus, TV recycling can produce valuable materials that can easily be reused, including plastic, glass, copper wiring, and even precious metals.

"Our team is dedicated to providing superior customer service, ensuring a pleasant and positive experience. We are proud of our 100 percent satisfaction record, our trained technicians, and our proven and effective waste removal processes," Aversa stressed, before adding, "all of our owners, trucks and team members are fully licensed and insured. Every franchise is registered and retains the necessary permits to operate safely and within the bounds of local laws and regulations."

Aversa challenged current and future customers to simply leave the dirty work to the Waste Kings.

"We'll haul it all away and can get rid of almost anything, provided that it is non-hazardous and can be lifted by two people," Aversa said. "We provide up-front pricing and make sure to dispose of your junk responsibly. We also understand that your time is valuable; we arrive on time and get rid of your junk efficiently."

For more information, please visit https://www.kingsofwaste.com/austin and http://www.kingsofwaste.com/blog.

About Waste Kings

We are a full-service junk removal company. We come in and conveniently haul away items, from any location that you no longer need, like renovation materials, construction debris, old sofas, mattresses, etc.

We do our best to take the stress out of de-cluttering your home. We will even remove waste as it sits in your home.

Contact Details:

Chris Aversa

3206 Longmire
Suite A56
College Station, TX 77845
United States

Phone: 979-291-2809

Source: Waste Kings

###

 

SOURCE Waste Kings

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
14:45
Entspannungssignale bremsen Goldpreisanstieg zunächst aus
09:30
Vontobel: derimail - Es gibt Altnerativen zu Fleisch
09:06
Anleger bleiben skeptisch
26.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 6.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
26.08.19
Schwingkampf mit offenem Ausgang
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.08.19
Sollten Kommunalanleihen für nachhaltige Anleger ein Muss sein?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
Finma erteilt zwei "Kryptobanken" eine Banklizenz
Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Wall Street schliesst mit Pluszeichen -- SMI beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Credit Suisse investiert dreistelligen Millionenbetrag in der Schweiz - CS-Aktie schwächer
Nationalbank dürfte wegen Frankenstärke weiter interveniert haben
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Glencore investiert Millionen in kanadische First Cobalt
Idorsia-Aktie höher: Idorsia will laut CEO bereits 2021 in die schwarzen Zahlen kommen
SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex DAX notiert höher. Die Wall Street weist grüne Vorzeichen aus. Die jüngsten Entspannungssignale im US-chinesischen Handelszwist sorgten an den Märkten in Fernost mehrheitlich für eine Erholung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB