Waste Kings Launches TV Recycling Services in Austin, TX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Representatives with Waste Kings announced today the official launch of its TV Recycling Services in Austin, TX.

"We're very excited to officially launch our TV recycling services in Austin," said Chris Aversa, spokesman for Waste Kings, one of the nation's most trusted providers with locations in Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.

Aversa went on to explain that like many other electronics; televisions contain chemicals that, if disposed of improperly, can damage our health and our environment.

Waste Kings is a full-service junk removal company and a leading provider of waste removal services in Texas.

Responsible TV disposal, including TV recycling whenever possible, according to Aversa, is vital to prevent these chemicals from unnecessarily polluting the air and water. Plus, TV recycling can produce valuable materials that can easily be reused, including plastic, glass, copper wiring, and even precious metals.

"Our team is dedicated to providing superior customer service, ensuring a pleasant and positive experience. We are proud of our 100 percent satisfaction record, our trained technicians, and our proven and effective waste removal processes," Aversa stressed, before adding, "all of our owners, trucks and team members are fully licensed and insured. Every franchise is registered and retains the necessary permits to operate safely and within the bounds of local laws and regulations."

Aversa challenged current and future customers to simply leave the dirty work to the Waste Kings.

"We'll haul it all away and can get rid of almost anything, provided that it is non-hazardous and can be lifted by two people," Aversa said. "We provide up-front pricing and make sure to dispose of your junk responsibly. We also understand that your time is valuable; we arrive on time and get rid of your junk efficiently."

About Waste Kings

We are a full-service junk removal company. We come in and conveniently haul away items, from any location that you no longer need, like renovation materials, construction debris, old sofas, mattresses, etc.

We do our best to take the stress out of de-cluttering your home. We will even remove waste as it sits in your home.

