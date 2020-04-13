+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
13.04.2020 20:51:00

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders Will Be Held Solely Through Remote Audio Access

WESTERLY, R.I., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Washington Trust") (NASDAQ: WASH) today announced that, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and for the safety and well-being of our employees and shareholders, the Corporation has changed the location of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held solely through remote audio access.  Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting (April 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET) have not changed.

(PRNewsfoto/Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.)

As described in the Corporation's Annual Meeting proxy materials, that were previously distributed, shareholders as of the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, will be eligible to participate in the Annual Meeting. Shareholders who wish to attend the Annual Meeting must visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WASH2020 and enter the control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form or Notice of Annual Meeting. To ensure access to the live webcast, shareholders must check in to the webcast by 10:45 a.m. (ET) on April 28, 2020. Shareholders who experience technical difficulties accessing the Annual Meeting during the check-in period or the meeting should call (800) 586-1548 (toll free) or (303) 562-9288 for assistance. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change of location for the Annual Meeting. 

The Corporation encourages eligible shareholders to vote on the proposals prior to the Annual Meeting using the instructions provided in the proxy materials previously distributed. Shareholders will have the opportunity to vote their shares during the Annual Meeting.

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc., the parent of The Washington Trust Company, had $5.3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site ir.washtrust.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-bancorp-inc-announces-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-will-be-held-solely-through-remote-audio-access-301039528.html

SOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.62
5.61 %
UBS Group 9.68
4.42 %
Swiss Re 78.12
3.33 %
Sika 167.60
2.98 %
LafargeHolcim 37.65
2.90 %
Swisscom 517.00
-0.50 %
Lonza Grp 399.30
-0.60 %
Roche Hldg G 308.70
-1.20 %
Geberit 406.90
-1.21 %
Nestle 102.22
-1.90 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09.04.20
From Shopping to Dividends to Travel, Changes Likely
09.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRCs auf Gaming Unternehmen
09.04.20
Weekly Hits: Disruptive Technologie – Der Fortschritt geht weiter / Adobe, Salesforce, Logitech – Die Home-Office-Ausstatter / Rohstoffmonitor – März 2020
09.04.20
Wie viel Risiko gehen die Anleger vor dem Osterwochenende?
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus and the economy: a Q&A with Keith Wade
08.04.20
Schroders: Coronavirus: the views from our private assets experts
07.04.20
Schroders: A new social contract - sustainable investing during the Covid-19 crisis
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Airlines abgestossen: Ändert Warren Buffett seine Meinung gegenüber Bitcoin?
Bullish trotz Corona: Institutionelle Investoren besonders optimistisch
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Ausnahme für Amazon in Apples App Store?
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum & Co. am Ostersonntag
Pantera Capitals-CEO: Wie sich das Coronavirus auf die Kryptobranche auswirkt
Pessimistische Experten: Könnte der Ölpreis unter 20 Dollar gedrückt werden?
Virgin Galactic-CEO: Milliarden-Beteiligung von einer Steueroase in die nächste verlagert
Wall Street: US-Indizes nach Osterwochenende im Minus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen fester ins Osterwochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der DAX konnten sich mit Aufschlägen ins verlängerte Wochenende verabschieden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB