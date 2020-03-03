Washington Poison Center Announces 2020 Poison Prevention Poster Contest Winner

SEATTLE, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center is pleased to announce the winner of its 14th annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest: Vivian Vuong, a 4th grade student at Shorewood Elementary in Burien, Washington. Vivian's artwork was selected from many outstanding entries coming from across the state of Washington.

The 2020 Poison Prevention Poster Contest asked Washington students grades kindergarten through 6th to develop life-saving artwork demonstrating the theme "Mr. Yuk is Always Here to Help." Over 1,500 private and public elementary schools throughout Washington state were mailed the Poison Prevention Poster Contest materials, including specially designed poison prevention curriculum to assist students in learning how Mr. Yuk helps keep people safe from poisonous and toxic substances. Since 2006, more than 3,000 elementary students have submitted artwork illustrating the many ways that Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center assist Washingtonians, hospital clinical staff, and first responders, 24/7/365.

"Vivian's artwork colorfully reflects this year's theme of how 'Mr. Yuk is always here to help' people needing assistance with poisonings, drug overdoses, or toxic exposures," said Dr. Erica Liebelt, Executive and Medical Director for the Washington Poison Center. "We liked how Vivian creatively wove together the image of Mr. Yuk with what she learned from our poison prevention curriculum, especially to LOOK: lock it up, out of reach, out of sight, keep safe." Vivian's artwork was transformed into the official Washington State Poison Prevention Poster, which will be distributed to Washington schools in time for National Poison Prevention Week, March 15-21, 2020. Mr. Yuk and Vivian will also deliver the Washington State Poison Prevention Poster to legislators in Olympia on March 11.

Washington State Poison Prevention Poster are available for free. To order, or for any additional questions, contact mryuk@wapc.org.

About the Washington Poison Center: The Washington Poison Center, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has assisted Washingtonians for over 60 years with information and expert treatment advice on poisonings, drug overdoses, and toxic exposures. Through its emergency telephone helpline, staffed 24/7/365 by nurses and pharmacists with expert-level training in toxicology, the Washington Poison Center managed over 125,000 calls in 2019 from healthcare professionals and community members regarding 66,044 cases. In addition, as part of its core mission and services, the Washington Poison Center provides public education and community outreach and assists with emergency preparedness and response. For more information, visit: www.wapc.org.

SOURCE Washington Poison Center