Washington Huskies Win 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (MMLVB) is in the record books. The Washington Huskies hoisted the Rossi Ralenkotter Championship Trophy today and will be remembered as victors in the final football game in historic Sam Boyd Stadium.

The ultimate winners from the weekend, however, may be all of the disadvantaged children in Southern Nevada aided by the efforts of Nikki and Tony Berti and their Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. As part of a special halftime presentation by Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) and Ally Financial, Goodie Two Shoes received a 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross "Community Utility Vehicle," a full load of new socks and a check for $10,000.

Founded by Berti, a former San Diego Charger lineman and current Las Vegas resident, and his wife, Goodie Two Shoes is the primary charity partner of the MMLVB and provides disadvantaged children and children in crisis with new shoes and socks, as well as other items deemed essential for good health and positive development.

The partnership is a continuation of MMNA's new corporate social responsibility initiative, known as "Small Batch - Big Impact," under which the company and its dealer partners are creating a series of vehicle loans to small nonprofits to help support local communities.

"The 'Small Batch – Big Impact' initiative and Community Utility Vehicle programs are based on the idea that small actions can lead to big change, and Goodie Two Shoes is a perfect example of that principle," said Kimberley Gardiner, vice president and chief marketing officer, MMNA, who made the half-time vehicle donation. "While the talented student-athletes from Boise State and Washington were definitely the stars of the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, Tony and Nikki Berti's achievements on behalf of the children of Las Vegas deserve some time in the spotlight, too. We just couldn't pass up the opportunity to support their cause."

Local dealer Johnny Legends Mitsubishi also is helping to facilitate the partnership as they displayed the Goodie Two Shoes Community Utility Vehicle and conducted their own sock drive prior to the game.

Additional information on Mitsubishi Motors and the "Small Batch – Big Impact" CSR program can be found at media.mitsubishicars.com.

