Washington DC Ground Transportation Service, Connect, Lists 5 Ways to Get in the Holiday Spirit

Washington DC ground transportation service, Connect, lists five ways to get in the holiday spirit this year.

Crank the tunes. It is amazing how much a good song can change your mood. Holiday music is even more impactful. Play holiday music when you are driving, cooking dinner, or any other time of day, and watch even your most mundane tasks become filled with holiday spirit.

Spread out your holiday shopping. Cramming all of your holiday shopping into one trip can cause it to become stressful rather than festive. Break your shopping up into smaller chunks spread over time to avoid the stress. Also, it gives you an opportunity to enjoy more of your area's holiday decor. Consider doing some shopping online – where you can browse in the comfort of your own home.

Have a decoration contest with your neighborhood. Have your neighbors all agree to a decoration contest for your front yards. This not only gets you in the holiday spirit but spreads the cheer to your whole neighborhood as well.

Have a holiday movie marathon. Snuggle up on a cold evening with some snacks and some classic holiday movies. Even if you have seen these movies so many times that you can quote them line by line, they are sure to spark the holiday spirit. Plus, a movie marathon is a great opportunity to take a break from the hustle and bustle of this busy period to spend time with family or friends.

Show gratitude. Beneath it all, the holidays should be a time to give thanks for the people and things you love. Having a positive attitude of gratitude helps foster that spirit.

Whether you are having a busy time at work, trying to tackle finals, or just hustling to make sure your family has a great holiday, this time of year can be really busy. Be sure to take the time to get in the holiday spirit by following some of these steps!

