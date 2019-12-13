Washington D.C. dealership discounts popular new Volkswagen models

WOODBRIDGE, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karen Radley Volkswagen, a dealership based near Washington D.C., has discounted multiple new Volkswagen models ranging from the 2020 Tiguan to the 2019 Jetta. Persons looking to save money are encouraged to act quickly. Stock is limited and discounts are as high as $7,600. All vehicles on sale are also eligible for the Volkswagen Military/First Responders, College Grad and Partner Program discounts. Each of the aforementioned discounts saves the buyer an extra $500.

The 2020 Tiguan has discounts up to $4,300. The 2019 Jetta has similarly lowered prices, with upwards of $4,200 being taken off. Karen Radley Volkswagen has reduced the prices of on-sale 2019 Atlas models by as much as $7,600. Other vehicles are also available. Stock is very limited.

The Sign-then-Drive event is also going on at Karen Radley. Applicable models include the Tiguan, Jetta, Atlas, Passat, Arteon and Golf GTI. Lessees can expect $0 down, $0 security deposit, $0 first month payment and $0 due at signing (excluding tax, title, license, options and dealer fees). Lease contracts are for 39 months. Monthly payments start as low as $249 but vary based on credit score and model leased.

Karen Radley Volkswagen offers financing options for those looking to purchase a vehicle. The dealership website has both a credit pre-approval tool and an Edmunds-based trade-in evaluator to make the customer experience as smooth as possible. Karen Radley Volkswagen serves Tysons Corner, Vienna, Lorton, Springfield, Manassas, Woodbridge, Fairfax, Gainesville and Washington D.C.

People who are interested in taking advantages of sale prices or lease specials are encouraged to visit the dealer's website at https://www.karenradleyvw.com/. Karen Radley Volkswagen can also be reached by calling 855-450-7323 or by visiting the dealership at 14700 Jefferson Davis Highway, Woodbridge.

SOURCE Karen Radley Volkswagen