Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day on Jan. 23 Features Media Availabilities from Major Automakers

Four major auto manufacturers will be holding press availabilities during The Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day on January 23, 2020 at the 2020 Washington Auto Show. Credentialed members of the press who would like credentials to Industry Media Day may apply for them by visiting the show's registration page.

The manufacturers represent both domestic and foreign manufacturers, discussing a range of topics from vehicle debuts, luxury rebrands, cutting-edge auto technology, and proprietary driver and passenger safety advancements.

The 2020 Washington Auto Show's Industry Media Day begins at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center at 8 a.m., with a breakfast presented by Toyota and the Washington Automotive Press Association, located near Hall E on the second main display level of the convention center.

The morning program will then feature news-making events featuring leaders including U.S. Department of Energy Under Secretary Mark Menezes, plus executives from Ford Motor Company, AT&T, Lyft, UPS, EVGo, Honda, and AT&T, plus leaders of startup companies Lunewave, Vulog, and Upstream Security.

Following the panel discussions and addresses, the following four auto manufacturers will have exclusive 20-minute media availabilities. The brands, timeslots, locations and media contacts are as follows:

10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. : Toyota , Hall D (at Toyota display space)

Contact: Ed Lewis , ed.lewis@toyota.com

11:15 a.m – 11:35 a.m. : Ford, Hall E (at Ford display space)

Contact: Rhonda Belluso , rhondabelluso@gmail.com

11:45 a.m – 12:05 a.m. : American Honda Motor Company, Hall A (at Acura display space)

Contact: John Dirrig , JDirrig@oh.hra.com

12:10 p.m – 12:30 p.m. : Maserati, Hall B (at Maserati display space)

Contact: Kas Rigas, kas.rigas@maserati.com

The afternoon programming of Thursday's packed Media Day lineup includes addresses from Uber Advanced Technologies CEO Eric Meyhofer, a fireside chat with Federal Communications Commission member Michael O'Rielly, and the announcements of the winners of the U.S. News 2020 Best Cars for the Money Awards, and the 2020 Green Car Awards. The day's formal programming concludes with a press conference featuring the winner of the National Road Safety Foundation's DriveSafe DC public service announcement contest.

About The Washington Auto Show

The 2020 Washington Auto Show will feature more than 600 new vehicles on display from nearly three dozen domestic and import auto manufacturers. Held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, the show will be open every day from Friday, January 24 through Sunday, February 2. The auto show is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia.

For more information, visit www.washingtonautoshow.org.

