02.08.2024 00:30:02
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $70.7 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $82.1 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Warrior Met Coal, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $70.8 million or $1.35 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $396.5 million from $379.7 million last year.
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $70.7 Mln. vs. $82.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.35 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $396.5 Mln vs. $379.7 Mln last year.
