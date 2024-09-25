Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.09.2024 23:00:19

Warner Bros. Discovery, Google Cloud Deploy AI-Generated Captions On Max Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery
7.38 CHF 0.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has announced a deployment of AI-powered captioning solution in the U.S. with the help of Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

The tool, internally known as "caption AI", will be initially used for unscripted programming in the company's video streaming platform, Max.

"AI has the potential to transform a variety of processes across the media and entertainment industry that deliver real business impact," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud.

"With its captioning solution, Warner Bros. Discovery is seeing an incredible example of how AI agents can save organizations time and money."

The caption AI tool is expected to reduce the workload of manual captioning by upto 80 percent, and cut captioning costs by upto 50 percent.

"Providing viewers with high-quality captions is incredibly important to Warner Bros. Discovery," said Avi Saxena, CTO, Direct to Consumer, Warner Bros. Discovery.

"Working with Google Cloud to utilize Vertex AI within Warner Bros. Discovery's caption AI workflow has not only helped to accelerate our captioning process, but also has improved our efficiency and speed, while reducing costs."

