09.01.2020 01:45:00

Waples Manufacturing Launches New Website

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waples Manufacturing, Inc., a leading precision machining manufacturer for the aerospace, oil & gas, military, Industrial, and material handling industries, has launched a new website to communicate the firms 60 years of experience and expertise in high-performance lights-out manufacturer. The new website is located at:

http://www.Waples.com.

An ISO 9001/AS9100 certified company, Waples Manufacturing maintains a 25,000 square foot facility and an expansive team of machinist and engineers who manufacture complex metal parts while meeting close tolerance requirements.

Waples Manufacturing offers a wide variety of machining capabilities from tight tolerance custom work to high volume lights-out production all driven by the latest technology. There wide spectrum of material knowledge saves clients time and money while delivering turnkey production services.

They are a precision machining operation that provides value-added services such as welding & fabrication, specialty coating, metal finishing, and much, much more. With over 60 years of experience in Oil & Gas, Aerospace, Military, Industrial and Material Handling Waples has developed a culture and mission that aligns directly with its customer's passion and demand for excellence.

Waples employs 42 CNC Machine Centers comprised of the latest technology in CNC Lathes, Mills, and Multus equipment. Their state-of-art 5 Axis Machining gives them the ability to machine complex shapes in a single set up while increasing productivity and reducing fixture cost. Their Smart Technology lets the part comes off the machine ready to ship.

Waples' rigorous internal Quality Assurance Program dictates its production process while its strategic vision guides the direction of its business. It starts with the Quality of work produced by the engineers; it carries through to the Production Team then finished with the Value Added work and ultimately the on-time, on-budget delivery of finished parts to their customers.

About Waples:

Originally founded in 1960 in Fort Worth, TX, Waples Manufacturing, Inc. is an American manufacturing firm specializing precision machining across multiple industries including aerospace, oil & gas, military, Industrial, and material handling. Their approach is to become strategically positioned with their clients to guide and support their manufacturing needs, using their 60 years of experience in precision machining. Time to Market, Innovation and Quality are the hallmark of the company's service.

Contact:

John Deely
Vice President Sales
Waples Manufacturing, Inc.
jdeely@Waples.com
817-568-1120

