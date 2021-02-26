Wanxiang Blockchain Forms RISC-V International Blockchain SIG with Ecosystem Partners

SHANGHAI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Feb. 23, 2021 at MWC Shanghai, Wanxiang Blockchain and aitos.io announced they joined RISC-V International as strategic members and have formed RISC-V International's new Blockchain SIG (special interest group) in collaboration with LeapFive, StarFive and SiFive. This group will help integrate blockchain technologies with RISC-V solutions, and promote the development of trusted blockchain databases.

Tu Wenhui, Senior Director of Blockchain + Technology Department at Wanxiang Blockchain, and Gary Xu, CTO of aitos.io, will take the positions of Acting Chair and Vice Chair of the Blockchain SIG, and will be in charge of the preparatory work for the official launch of the group.

RISC-V is a free and open ISA enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration. The RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation. RISC-V International is a global nonprofit association based in Switzerland. Founded in 2015, RISC-V International now has over 1,200 members around the world.

Vincent Y. Wang, Executive President of Wanxiang Blockchain, said that the RISC-V International Blockchain SIG initiated by Wanxiang Blockchain, aitos.io, LeapFive, SiFive, StarFive and other important partners will promote the integration of blockchain technologies with the RISC-V community. Wanxiang Blockchain has been committed to building a trusted database and collaborating with PlatONE, a next-generation blockchain consortium supporting privacy-preserving computing developed by Wanxiang Blockchain and Juzix. With its open and extensible architecture, the RISC-V ISA supports cryptographic algorithms and enables developers to create secure, trusted solutions. In the future, these companies will continue to build solutions to integrate different technologies so that more developers can take advantage of blockchain, which promises to help empower digital transformation across key industries and market segments like the Distributed Cognitive Industrial Internet, Digital Cities, Asset Digitization, etc.

"Our new Blockchain SIG will give the RISC-V community the opportunity to collaborate on blockchain technologies in order to enable the best performance and functionality in the RISC-V ISA and software ecosystem. Blockchain is already a big disruptor for the silicon industry, and we are committed to helping our members take advantage of the opportunities that lie ahead," said Mark Himelstein, CTO, RISC-V International.

"Joining RISC-V International is in line with our innovative strategy of integrating IoT applications with blockchain. By creating the Blockchain SIG and rolling out an in-depth cooperation with the RISC-V community, we will optimize our BoAT blockchain application framework to provide better support for RISC-V solutions, accelerate the application of IoT devices in blockchain-based services and build a trusted IoT database to make this data valuable and open," said Leo Lin, CEO of aitos.io.

Aglaia Kong, CTO of LeapFive, mentioned that as blockchain is used to track value of data, it is getting more important to ensure the origin of data is from a trusted source. By placing root of trust, ensuring each SOC having a unique DNA, having dedicated compute optimized for blockchain of where data is originated become super important. With RISC-V open and extensible architecture, combining blockchain and LeapFive' s SOC design capabilities, we are working together with Wanxiang Blockchain and aitos.io to build the "Chinese TEA ( Trusted Embedded Architecture)", so one can ensure the data origin is known, data usage is tractable and trust worthy.

"In the current AIoT era with massive data being produced, processed and analyzed, data and computing security becomes one of the main driving forces of choosing the open and modern RISC-V ISA. It is an inevitable trend for RISC-V to enter blockchain, a promising industry." StarFive CEO Thomas Xu emphasized with confidence, "The scope of blockchain applications is expanding. Many applications are unexpectedly innovating because of the adoption of blockchain. No matter it is cloud computing of big data, or end to end computing applied to IoT, there is no doubt that RISC-V's diversity and outstanding functions will even flourish to the blockchain industry."

"The adoption of RISC-V to develop blockchain technologies, and the use of RISC-V International working groups to encourage broad industry collaboration, demonstrates the power and flexibility of the freely available and open specification ISA," said Dr. Chris Lattner, President of Engineering and Product, SiFive. "Blockchain is an area where optimized hardware and software designed together can provide tangible benefits for secure, fast processing for supply chain, logistics, or financial operations, improving efficiency and accuracy. This demonstrates the potential for members of RISC-V International working groups to develop and build industry-wide specifications that can be broadly implemented."

Wanxiang Blockchain made its debut at MWC Shanghai 2021 with CT Wing, UNISOC, LeapFive, Fibocom and aitos.io in Hall N4. On the Leader Stage, these companies discussed IoT and blockchain trends from the perspective of blockchain companies, chip and module manufacturers, operators and platform service providers.

Earlier in 2020, Wanxiang Blockchain kicked off its efforts to build comprehensive solutions based on the integration of blockchain and big data, cloud computing, 5G, IoT, AI, and other digital technologies and successfully hosted the Sixth Global Blockchain Summit in Shanghai with the theme of Integrated Innovation.

In January 2021, Wanxiang Blockchain established the Biological Asset Financial Service Platform with Sancai Digital Technology and Foidn Technology based on the BoAT + PlatONE IoT Data Platform developed by Wanxiang Blockchain and aitos.io. This platform was the first in China to integrate blockchain modules into biological asset monitoring for IoT devices, assigning blockchain IDs to 1000 cows at the Ashili Farm in Changji, Xinjiang, a province located in northwest China.

The Biological Asset Financial Service Platform can collect key data about the whole process of beef rearing in real time, and encrypts the data and records it on blockchain to make the data tamper-proof and traceable. This allows key data about the beef rearing process to be turned into valuable digital assets that can be shared among participants across the whole industry to improve operational efficiency.

This blockchain+IoT based platform can improve the efficiency of government regulation on biological assets, beef slaughter, transactions and the settlement of insurance claims, and more importantly, make beef produced in this process traceable for safety purposes. Supported by Wanxiang Trust, this platform can also make it easier for farmers to get financial support and increase their production thanks to this trusted database powered by blockchain and the IoT.

With all these benefits, the Biological Asset Financial Service Platform will help accelerate the digital transformation of the traditional animal husbandry industry by building a trusted database and inspiring financial institutions to drive economic growth in new and innovative ways.

