WANRack Announces its Newest Fiber Optic WAN in Florida

LENEXA, Kan., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over 60 miles of new network has been successfully deployed throughout Hernando County, Florida. WANRack is now able to deploy hyper high-speed dedicated infrastructure to businesses, data centers, cell towers, schools, hospitals, and government sites all across Hernando County.

"Our latest build in Florida was completed in record time", said Rob Oyler, CEO of WANRack. "Our engineering, permitting, and construction teams set a new pace for our deployment capabilities. They delivered well ahead of schedule and on budget."

The new WANRack Fiber Optic WAN is scaled to provide customers the ability to tap into unlimited bandwidth as their needs increase from 1G to 100G and beyond per site. Most incumbent carriers bring customers back to end offices or head-ends before delivering data to the customers hub. WANRack is Rack to Rack, offering dedicated fibers for each customer with no stops in between. They offer the best Total Cost of Ownership of any service provider when being compared apples to apples.

WANRack provides high-bandwidth, fiber-based communications networks and related services to customers throughout the United States. Service offerings include FTTT, FTTP, E-Rate- compliant lit fiber, dark fiber, and special construction solutions. Headquartered in Lenexa, Kan., WANRack's executive management team has been providing Fiber Optic WANs since 2005.

SOURCE WANRack