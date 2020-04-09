Wanda Health's Rapid Deployment Telehealth for COVID-19 Screening and Care Management Selected by FL and WA Providers

SEATTLE, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wanda Health announces the addition of two new provider partners adding thousands of patients being supported by the company's COVID-19 Telehealth programs. The Wanda Health programs are helping to provide symptom screening and remote care management for their vulnerable patients while simultaneously reducing the risk of exposure to their medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Telehealth and remote patient management have been successful strategies deployed in our care management model," said Dr. Yeeny Gonzalez, CEO at PCP1st. "The COVID-19 Telehealth and chronic care programs unique to Wanda Health, allows us to rapidly expand the scope of pre-symptom screening preventing the spread of the virus and ongoing care management for those who have been diagnosed with the virus."

The first provider is PCP1st, a Florida based experts in delivering customized care management for CINs, ACOs, MSOs. The second provider is Washington based Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics providing care for patients in rural communities. These providers are using the COVID-19 Telehealth programs and Wanda Health's other chronic disease management programs, to help extend their ability to readily provide patients and quarantined individuals with automated symptom screening and remote ongoing care management for those who are symptomatic or have tested positive to the virus.

"The patients and families we serve are unique in their care needs since many of them are remotely located and have challenges getting to our clinics or hospitals on a regular basis. The COVID-19 virus has exasperated an already challenging situation and telehealth is the solution for us," stated Ray Eickmeyer, Director of EMS at Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics. "The Wanda Telehealth programs for COVID-19 and ongoing chronic care management will improve our ability to care for patients and keep them safer and healthier at home."

"It's our responsibility to help providers, payers, and government entities expand their ability to protect and care for their patients while simultaneously providing a means to protect doctors, nurses and care team members from the harm that can come from increased exposure from the COVID-19 virus," stated Bill Bassett, President of Wanda Health. "Our telehealth system is proving successful in helping doctors rapidly screen, evaluate, support, and manage the expectations of their patients and families. We are very proud to support these providers who are helping to flatten the curve."

The COVID-19 Telehealth care programs from Wanda Health, follows CDC symptom guidelines, to deliver automated, personalized Daily Health Checks to patients via landlines, Interactive Voice Response, Texts, and the CareLink App. The COVID-19 Telehealth Screening program is used to proactively screen for primary symptom indicators of COVID-19. The COVID-19 Telehealth Virus Management program helps doctors reassure patients and supports identifying those who have contracted the virus. Any health care provider, payer, hospital, clinic, and local state or Federal government entities involved in combating the COVID-19 virus can reach Wanda Health to learn more by emailing us at info@wandahealth or call 206-472-5584.

About Wanda Health. (http://www.wandahealth.com)

Wanda Health is putting the power of artificial intelligence into the hands of physicians, nurses, and patients to drive better care, increase satisfaction, and improve the bottom line. Our leading telehealth platform combines predictive analytics, advanced behavioral sciences, patient engagement and telehealth into a clinical decision support and care management platform that reduces adverse events and improves adherence. Our customers are experiencing reductions in unplanned rehospitalizations and emergency department visits, increased patient adherence, added revenue and reduced costs of operations.

About PCP1st (https://www.pcp1st.com/ )

Providing healthcare solutions for CINs, ACOs, MSOs and individual healthcare provider offices by developing customized programs designed for specific needs in order to achieve value-based goals.

About Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinic (http://www.lakechelancommunityhospital.com/)

Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics (LCCHC) is a licensed 25-bed Critical Access Hospital with supporting clinics in Chelan, Washington and has been serving the Lake Chelan Valley for over 70 years. LCCHC is equipped with a 24-hour emergency room, surgical center, and inpatient services, speciality care clinic and a family medicine care clinic in downtown Chelan. Lake Chelan Community Hospital & Clinics is a vital component in the health care network that extends throughout the state and beyond. The family physicians, surgeons and care team regularly partner with larger facilities to ensure a full range of quality medical services to the Lake Chelan Valley.

