Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian Availability Expands to More than a Quarter Million Americans Through 150 Corporations

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wamberg Genomic Advisors (WGA) announced today that Cancer Guardian™ availability has mushroomed to 250 thousand lives through more than 150 corporate clients. Growth was significantly aided by a huge uptick in the number of key distribution agreements with major employee benefit brokers. Cancer Guardian, exclusively from WGA, is the first program that gives its members access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program. In addition, Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company to offer affordable access to advanced services, genetic testing and technology that are not typically offered by or reimbursed by health insurance.

According to Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "What truly matters is that thousands of Americans now have access to Cancer Guardian to understand their risk of cancer before it strikes. In addition, members have immediate access to the most advanced comprehensive treatment should cancer strike. As a cancer survivor myself, this company is dedicated to, and focused on, assuring that every American has access to the world's best cancer services and support. We launched our company in 2017, began offering the program in earnest in 2018 – and 2019 has been the year that employers and brokers are starting to understand that this benefit has life-saving value. It is the best way to significantly support cancer patients and families – short of being an oncologist. Thousands of employees now have this benefit for 2020. This is a great beginning – but only a beginning."

Greg Nickett, VP & Sr. HR Generalist at Conning, a leading investment management firm, said, "Conning added Cancer Guardian to our benefits program to empower our employees to make decisions for themselves and their families about their health, and their future, based on genomic data. The associates at Wamberg Genomic Advisors have deep knowledge in this area and clearly demonstrated how privacy would be protected. I strongly recommend WGA to other employers who are looking to stay competitive in the talent market and round out their employee benefits program."

Irene Guterman, MS, RN, CNL, Director of Cancer Services at Wamberg Genomic Advisors, noted, "In the end, giving access to the best care, as well as guidance to cancer patients and their families is why we are here."

One Cancer Guardian member* summed it up: "Everyone I have dealt with at Cancer Guardian has provided empathy and much needed support during my journey after having been diagnosed with my illness. Their care and concern shines through in all that they have provided...from allowing you to talk through your emotions, providing resources so I learn more about my rare illness, calling weekly to see how I am doing, if I am staying on track with goals, providing direction when I am lost, to being by my side physically when visiting my doctor. I am extremely grateful and comforted to have them on my team as they also bring a calmness among the roller coaster of emotions during this time."

Five key facts that are driving the urgent need for Cancer Guardian:

Western populations today have a 50% chance of developing cancer in their lifetime according to the British Journal of Cancer

By 2030, cancer is expected to surpass heart disease as the #1 cause of death in the U.S. according to a report by the American Society of Clinical Oncology

Cancer is the 2nd leading condition impacting healthcare spend as reported in IFEPB Workplace Wellness Survey

On average, 1 in 7 cancer cases are misdiagnosed

80% of cancers are treated in a community hospital setting as reported by Foundation Medicine

In addition, there is critical need for improved support for cancer patients. A Wamberg Genomic survey of 204 cancer patient found that 47% indicated that there was "no knowledgeable advocate to help" in finding an effective treatment or solution to cancer. In addition, 42% of individuals said that they needed to visit doctors three or more times before a diagnosis of cancer was established.

Meeting the Cancer Guardian Demand:

Because of the critical need for Cancer Guardian, Wamberg Genomic Advisors will be expanding distribution and availability of the program in 2020.

"The overwhelming response and demand for Cancer Guardian has been humbling. To effectively meet the need, we can now connect with 80 percent of America's businesses through our partnership agreements with thirteen of the top fifteen employee benefit brokers nationwide. These brokers have deep knowledge of Cancer Guardian and its critical role in a comprehensive healthcare portfolio for businesses and individuals," Wamberg concluded.



About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health-care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and cancerguardian.com.

*Due to privacy and compliance regulations patient identities are not disclosed

