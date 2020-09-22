22.09.2020 16:56:00

Waltzing Matilda Aviation Approved For DCA Flights. Business In July Running At Over 3 Times Prior Year's Level

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC (WMA) announced today that it has been granted TSA approval to operate its on-demand jet charter services into Washington DC's Ronald Reagan Airport. The move means significant improvement to convenience for WMA's clients to the DC area, with the ability for future clients to avoid having to arrive at Dulles Airport.  Given this select accessibility, WMA believes it will see a further uptick in its business to the DC area, a major destination for Boston-based business travelers.

(PRNewsfoto/Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC)

Continuing its stronger rebound from COVID-19, WMA additionally announced it saw a record level of flight activity in July 2020.  WMA CEO John Thomas said: "Our July charter revenues were over three times the level of July 2019, which has further cemented our position as the largest light to mid-sized aircraft jet charter operator based at Bedford.  This increase has been partially fueled by a strong resurgence in business-related travel."

WMA is also seeing greater use of its new online booking portal at its website www.wmaviation.org

Contact:

John Thomas, CEO


(617) 763 3434


jthomas@wmaviation.org

About WMA

WMA is a Boston based FAA Part 135 jet charter operator (Certificate number 6WZA614N).  WMA began private (Part 91) operations in June 2008 and has operated thousands of hours of safe and reliable flying with a focus on delivering superior customer service.  WMA owns and operates both its own aircraft as well as managed aircraft.  WMA brings together a group of aviation professionals, many of whom have been involved in jet charter operations in the Boston area for over 20 years.  WMA is passionate about flying and dedicated to providing a high quality of service.

WMA was co-founded by John Thomas.  John has been actively involved in the aviation industry for the past 35 years, both as a senior operating executive as Group Executive at Virgin Australia Airlines and as a strategic advisor to the global aviation industry. He advised major airlines around the world as well as OEMs, Business & General Aviation, FBOs, airports, and ANSPs.  In addition to actively managing WMA, John sits on the Board of Skyservice, the largest Corporate aviation service provider in Canada, as well as the Board of Icelandair, and continues to provide advisory services to the broader aviation industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waltzing-matilda-aviation-approved-for-dca-flights--business-in-july-running-at-over-3-times-prior-years-level-301135839.html

SOURCE Waltzing Matilda Aviation LLC

