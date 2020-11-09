SMI 10’323 0.2%  SPI 12’835 0.1%  Dow 28’323 -0.2%  DAX 12’480 -0.7%  Euro 1.0692 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’204 -0.4%  Gold 1’951 0.1%  Dollar 0.9001 -0.5%  Öl 39.7 -2.8% 
09.11.2020 02:10:00

Walters Takes Dominant Win On Lake Fork

QUITMAN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A late-day decision turned victory into a double-dip of tournament stardom, as Patrick Walters of Summerville, S.C., notched a dominant win at the Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks & Wildlife Department with a four-day total weight of 104 pounds, 12 ounces.

Patrick Walters, of Summerville, S.C., has won the 2020 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on Lake Fork with a four-day total of 104 pounds, 12 ounces.

Walters placed second on Day 1 with 25-14 and took over the Day 2 lead by adding 26-14. On Semifinal Saturday, his limit of 29-6 — the event's biggest catch — sent him into Championship Sunday with a 25-pound lead.

Today's limit of 22-10 allowed him to surge across the finish line and secure his spot in the Century Club, which recognizes an angler for catching 100 pounds of fish in a four-day event. Walters won with an all-time Bassmaster Elite record margin of 29-10.

"What a week; it doesn't seem real," Walters said. "Everyone wants to catch 100 pounds, and it feels good."

While his victory was never in serious jeopardy today, Walters found himself a couple pounds shy of his second objective with time running out. A 15-minute flurry in his last hour of fishing delivered three fish that elevated him well past the century mark.

Walters attributes his closing success to a gutsy relocation. All week, he had been targeting suspended bass amid main-lake standing timber in 10 to 20 feet. When he realized his spots weren't firing, he moved to a small pocket and caught his final three fish around stumps in less than 5 feet of water.

"On Day 2, I caught a 4- and a 5-pounder in there, but I didn't go back in there on Day 3; I said, 'I'm going to save it,'" Walters said. "I think it was the wind. We've had the same direction wind the last three days and it has blown directly into that pocket.

"All the bait is in there and every single day, it has gotten more loaded. Today, my fish in the treetops would not eat my bait. They'd chase it for 40 to 50 feet and wouldn't commit."

Walters' analysis was more than speculation. All week, he relied heavily on his Garmin LiveScope to monitor fish positioning and adjust his retrieves in an effort to trigger bites.

"I could tell something was not right; they were not eating it," Walters said. "I said, 'I gotta leave. I gotta go shallow.'"

"I knew I needed 10 pounds to safely win, but I knew I needed 18 pounds to get to the Century Club and that was the goal today; to go get that belt."

Walters caught his fish on a trio of jerkbaits; a Rapala Shadow Rap, a Megabass Vision 110+1 and a Duo Realis bait. Varying the selection and trying different colors was essential to bite generation.

Walters said he was very particular about the standing timber he targeted. Recognizing when and where fish were positioning to feed was the cornerstone of his pattern. Realizing that the plan was starting to fizzle proved stressful today, but Walters said he focused on maintaining faith in Lake Fork's potential.

"All year long, it's been about staying calm and know that it can happen in five casts. Don't spin out. Stay calm, keep your head in the game and fish 8 hours."

Keith Combs of Huntington, Texas, finished second with 75-2. A limit of 11-7 on Day 1 left him in 39th place, but Combs added 23-14 on Day 2 and rose to 11th. Catching 21-12 on Saturday, he moved up to third before finishing with 18-1 today.

Most of the week, Combs has fished big ridges with a chartreuse/blue Strike King 6XD. Today, that pattern produced three of his best fish and the other two he caught on a shad color shallow running crankbait fished over a shallow bar.

"Another angler had been starting on that shallow spot; I would start on another spot and then hit that spot second but I'd never catch them," Combs said. "Today, he didn't make the cut, so I went there first."

Jay Yelas of Lincoln City, Ore., placed third with 69-14. Sticking with the pattern that has served him all week, he ran upriver and caught limits of 19-2, 19-2, 14-7 and 17-3 around shallow wood.

"I had a few different special spots; some were docks, some were stumps, one was an isolated laydown," Yelas said. "Every day, I'd go back and fish these same targets. I cycled through them all four days.

"Today, I started on that laydown and caught one. I came back at noon and caught one, came back at 2:30 and caught a 6-pounder. I'd caught six or seven fish off that tree the first three days."

Noting that this spot had a large amount of shad, Yelas said he quickly realized he could leverage this feeding spot each day. He caught his fish on an MGC Tackle spinnerbait with a chartreuse/white skirt and a 3/8-ounce white/chartreuse Z-Man ChatterBait JackHammer with a white Yamamoto Zako trailer.

Clark Wendlandt of Leander, Texas, won the Bassmaster Elite Series Angler of the Year title with 680 points, while David Mullins of Mt. Carmel, Tenn., finished second with 677. Walters was third with 669, Brock Mosleyof Collinsville, Miss., was fourth with 669 and Jake Whitaker of Fairview, N.C., was fifth with 663.

Austin Felix of Eden Prairie, Minn., won the Bassmaster Elite Series Rookie of the Year title.

Seth Feider of New Market, Minn., won the Toyota Tundra Big Bass award of a Toyota Tundra with his 9-9.

Combs also took home $3,000 for being the highest-placing entrant in the Toyota Bonus Bucks program, and Mosley earned $2,000 for being the second-highest placing entrant.

The tournament was hosted by the Sabine River Authority and Wood County Economic Development Commission. 

Finish

Name

Hometown

Total lbs-oz

Earnings

1

Patrick Walters

Summerville, SC

104-12

$125,000

2

Keith Combs

Huntington, TX

75-02

$40,000

3

Jay Yelas

Lincoln City, OR

69-14

$30,000

4

Brandon Palaniuk

Rathdrum, ID

69-05

$22,000

5

Brad Whatley

Bivins, TX

68-09

$20,000

6

Ed Loughran III

Richmond, VA

66-13

$20,000

7

Lee Livesay

Longview, TX

64-03

$20,000

8

Brock Mosley 

Collinsville, MS

61-09

$20,000

9

Stetson Blaylock

Benton, AR

60-04

$20,000

10

Skylar Hamilton

Dandridge, TN

54-04

$20,000

11

Seth Feider            

New Market, MN

48-04

$15,000

12

Brandon Lester

Guntersville, AL

48-04

$15,000

13

Chris Zaldain          

Fort Worth, TX

47-11

$15,000

14

Buddy Gross            

Chickamauga, GA

47-09

$12,000

15

Koby Kreiger

Alva, FL

47-06

$12,000

16

John Cox          

DeBary, FL

46-12

$15,000

17

Rick Clunn            

Ava, MO

46-06

$15,000

18

Chad Pipkens        

Dewitt, MI

45-14

$15,000

19

Derek Hudnall            

Denham Springs, LA

44-07

$15,000

20

Rob Digh        

Denver, NC

43-14

$15,000

21

Hunter Shryock

Newcomerstown, OH

43-10

$12,000

22

Scott Canterbury

Odenville, AL

43-08

$12,000

23

Caleb Kuphall      

Mukwonago, WI

41-11

$12,000

24

Kyle Monti            

Okeechobee, FL

41-08

$12,000

25

Tyler Rivet        

Raceland, LA

41-02

$12,000

26

Greg DiPalma          

Millville, NJ

41-01

$12,000

27

Chad Morgenthaler        

Reeds Spring, MO

38-09

$12,000

28

Clark Wendlandt

Leander, TX

38-05

$112,000

29

Hank Cherry        

Lincolnton, NC

37-13

$12,000

30

Steve Kennedy            

Auburn, AL

37-07

$12,000

31

Cliff Prince              

Palatka, FL

34-13

$11,000

32

Jake Whitaker          

Fairview, NC

34-10

$11,000

33

Wes Logan              

Springville, AL

34-10

$11,000

34

Destin DeMarion          

Grove City, PA

31-10

$11,000

35

Gary Clouse

Winchester, TN

30-12

$11,000

36

John Crews Jr.

Salem, VA

30-00

$10,000

37

Bill Lowen        

Brookville, IN

29-02

$10,000

38

Clifford Pirch

Payson, AZ

27-11

$10,000

39

Frank Talley

Temple, TX

27-01

$10,000

40

Luke Palmer          

Coalgate, OK

23-13

$10,000

41

Brandon Card             

Salisbury, NC

20-03

$8,000

42

Jamie Hartman              

Newport, NY

20-03

$8,000

43

Ray Hanselman Jr

Del Rio, TX

20-01

$8,000

44

Chris Johnston        

Peterborough, Ontario CANADA

20-01

$8,000

45

Jason Williamson

Wagener, SC

19-11

$8,000

46

Chris Groh

Spring Grove, IL

19-03

$8,000

47

David Mullins            

Mt. Carmel, TN

19-01

$8,000

48

Todd Auten       

Lake Wylie, SC

18-13

$8,000

49

Clent Davis            

Montevallo, AL

18-12

$8,000

50

Taku Ito      

Chiba, JAPAN

18-11

$8,000

2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Platinum Sponsor: Toyota

2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Premier Sponsors: Abu Garcia, Berkley, Humminbird, Mercury, Minn Kota, Nitro Boats, Power-Pole, Ranger Boats, Skeeter Boats, Talon, Yamaha

2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Supporting Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Carhartt, Garmin, Huk Performance Fishing, Mossy Oak Fishing, Rapala

2020 Bassmaster Elite Series Conservation Partners: AFTCO, Huk

Media Contact: Emily Harley, B.A.S.S. Communications Manager, 205-313-0945, eharley@bassmaster.com

The B.A.S.S. television fishing show, 'The Bassmasters,' will receive expanded airtime on ESPN networks. (PRNewsfoto/B.A.S.S. LLC)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walters-takes-dominant-win-on-lake-fork-301168333.html

SOURCE B.A.S.S.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 69.04
8.90 %
ABB 24.03
0.80 %
The Swatch Grp 211.80
0.76 %
Alcon 56.52
0.50 %
CS Group 9.58
0.42 %
Swiss Re 71.62
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.30
-0.52 %
Nestle 106.50
-0.62 %
Lonza Grp 617.20
-0.80 %
Swisscom 472.30
-1.11 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
06.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 9.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, Temenos Group
06.11.20
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV
06.11.20
Index-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI-Rally
06.11.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 50er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Trendkanal bestätigt
05.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70% European) mit Lock-In auf Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Apple Inc
03.11.20
Will This La Niña"s Impact Be Different?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
30.10.20
Schroders: Mit Stimmrechtsvertretung Unternehmen weltweit beeinflussen
mehr
Treibt Corona den Goldpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Wahl: Biden mit guten Chancen auf Wahlsieg - Trump behauptet erneut, er habe gewonnen
US-Wahl entschieden: Joe Biden wird neuer US-Präsident - Trump erkennt Niederlage nicht an - Trump-Verbündete wenden sich ab
Bullishe Krypto-Prognose: Bitcoin laut Hedgefonds-Manager Paul Tudor Jones beste Inflationsabsicherung
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Nach Bitcoin-Hoch seit 2018: Ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt, um bei der Kryptowährung einzusteigen?
Dollar fällt zum Franken so tief wie seit Januar 2015 nicht mehr - die Gründe
Elon Musk enthüllt: Diesem Tesla-Produkt gehört die Zukunft
KW 45: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Warren Buffett kaufte Berkshire-Aktien für neun Milliarden Dollar zurück
Analyst: Tesla verdankt seinen Gewinn hauptsächlich einer Tatsache

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Wahl im Fokus: SMI geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen kaum verändert --DAX schliesst leichter -- Tokio letztlich auf höchstem Stand seit 1991
In den USA zeigen sich die Börsen zum Wochenschluss lethargisch. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit leicht freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte Abschläge. Die grössten Börsen in Asien fanden zwei Tage nach der US-Präsidentschaftswahl keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit