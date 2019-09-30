+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Walter Rosizky Retires from Celco After 28 Years

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Lina Hayek, President, announced the retirement of Walter Rosizky, Vice President and National Sales Manager, which will take effect on October 1st.

"With 28 years of service, Walter has been central to the company since the days our founder (and his brother-in-law) led the business and has been a great support during my leadership" said Ms. Hayek.  "He has been instrumental in establishing Celco's key tenet of always putting the client first.  His uncompromised ethics and deep product knowledge have underpinned his honest and consultative approach to sales and after-market service.  Walter has always seen our business as one of long-term relationships, and we are grateful that we can take the lessons he has taught us and continue applying them every day."

About Celco

Celco Inc. is a branded wholesaler of commercial foodservice equipment, leading with its Celcold and Celcook marks while also distributing machinery for a wide variety of kitchen applications.  Founded in 1975, the company today markets products under 19 brands that it sells and supports across Canada through its national sales and service network.  More information may be found at its website.

