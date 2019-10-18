+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
18.10.2019 15:17:00

Walter P Moore Announces Scott Kinney as 2019 Horvilleur Award Recipient

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Walter P Moore proudly announces that Scott Kinney has been named the 2019 recipient of the Javier F. Horvilleur Outstanding Young Professional Award in the firm's 350-person Structural Engineering Group. Scott is a structural engineer and part of the Secure Design Team in Walter P Moore's Washington, D.C. office, providing outstanding client service on government, sports, aviation, and commercial projects across the country.

Scott Kinney, P.E.

The Horvilleur Award is presented annually to one young professional at the firm who has best exemplified excellence in technical design, client service, and business acumen. The award is named for and is in appreciative memory of Javier F. Horvilleur, P.E. (1954-2002), who was an inspirational leader-engineer at the firm for over two decades.

The award was presented by selection committee chair Kurt Young, Washington, D.C. Managing Director Ryan Seckinger, and fellow Secure Design Team leaders Kevin Anderson and Matt Nebel. Kevin and Matt praised Scott for his technical skills, client service, and passion for mentoring young engineers, explaining "Scott is the kind of guy you want on your team every time for any situation. You know he'll outperform any high expectations you have and he'll be an extremely positive influence for everyone else, fostering collaborative teamwork and team success."

Born and raised in Newtown, Pennsylvania, Scott earned his Master of Science in Civil Engineering at Penn State in 2013. He is the 17th recipient of the esteemed Horvilleur Award.

Fun fact about Scott: Scott is a twin and has a frisbee-playing border collie named Echo.

About Walter P Moore  /  www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world's most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Walter P Moore's 600+ professionals work across 20 U.S. offices and five international locations.

Editor's Note: There is no period after the 'P' in Walter P Moore.

